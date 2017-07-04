White Fox Ventures Inc. Started Payment Via BTC, ETH And Key

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 4, 2017) - White Fox Ventures Inc., a public corporation in the U.S. ( OTC PINK : AWAW), announced that Alternative Wallstreet Academy (AWA), a paid academy managed by its subsidiary White Fox Japan (WFJ), has started to implement membership fee payment via BTC, ETH, and Key'.

"It's an awakening of the spread of virtual currency and cryptocurrency including BTC. I believe that the future of smart contracts on Ethereum platform is a technology that will change the world. I am impressed by the possibility of Smart Contract Technology managing the next generation banking services through the association of Key'Token on Ethereum platform with its research foundation. It's an undeniable fact that cryptocurrencies and their users are increasing in the United States, Europe, and China. I think in the near future, everyone can use cryptocurrencies just like the legal currencies. Moreover, I heard that the development of Ethereum is moving towards its completion as a global scale computer that started from its Beta version 'Frontier,' moving to the current version 'Homestead,' then to 'Metropolis,' and 'Serenity,' altogether through four stages. I agree with what Facebook board member Marc Andreessen said, that a new revolution and a new internet era is coming. And I am looking forward to how Key'Token is going to build the next generation finance platform based on smart contracts, and how it will create a new financial service on Ethereum platform. We will be able to use new international settlements and money transfer methods by utilizing BTC, ETH, and Key' payment systems which are becoming widespread together with other payment services including bank-based international credit cards. Implementing a payment service using cryptocurrency means a lot to us as a company that aims to become a leading company in the field of fintech, and as we are expanding our Fintec Lab and annual fee-based online academy business to the world. I believe we can contribute to the world by helping people, including smartphone users and the middle class in terms of providing knowledge and services, not forgetting the 2.5 billion refugees and immigrants throughout the world who don't have any bank accounts," says Shinsuke Nakano, the CEO of WFV regarding the benefit of the cryptocurrency payment implementation.

WFV will continue to pursue and utilize the value of cryptocurrency in the fintech field as the foundation of many aspects including personal finance management, online investment, crowdfunding, investment support, management and business support, mobile phone and web payment or money transfer, and so on.

