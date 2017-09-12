White Fox Ventures, Inc. will officially invest in KeY' TOKEN crowdsale

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - White Fox Ventures, Inc., a public corporation in the USA ( OTC PINK : AWAW), announced that the company will officially invest in KeY' TOKEN crowdsale, corresponding to the completion of the first phase development of KeY' TOKEN, an Ethereum blockchain based cryptocurrency required by the smartBANK network.

"SmartBANK is a platform for our licensed bank registered in Central America to build a global exchange network where transactions can be done in both legal currencies and cryptocurrencies. With the accelerating economic globalization, it is essential to have a network where international transactions can be executed in a smarter and highly secured mean. I assure our stakeholders to anticipate the continuous profitability and sustainability of our next generation bank platform," according to Shinsuke Nakano, the CEO of White Fox Ventures.

He also announced that fintech laboratory will provide technical support to KeY' TOKEN development foundation toward establishing an exchange network next year. The company will focus on fortifying its (KeY' TOKEN) technical strength and stability, securing human resources by expanding its laboratory, as well as working effectively to speed up the development of blockchain and smart contract.

The stakeholders of the company should anticipate a high investment return starting from the smartBANK service which will be launched after April 2018. Also, as the next phase of the exchange network development, banking services will turn into smart contracts. Announcement will be made after each development stage.

DISCLAIMER -- Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All statements regarding the Company's ("AWAW") financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "hopefully," "attempt," "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward-Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements.

For Japanese Investors:

For further information regarding these and other risks related to AWAW business, investors should consult AWAW's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at http://www.sec.gov.