White Gold Corp. Appoints Jodie Gibson, P.Geo. as Vice President, Exploration

White Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:WGO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jodie Gibson, P. Geo. as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Gibson has extensive exploration experience throughout North America, most notably in Yukon and Alaska. He was the Project Manager of the Underworld Resources Inc. team that discovered and defined the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in 2010, recently purchased by the Company from Kinross Gold Corporation, prior to Underworld being acquired by Kinross. Mr. Gibson has also overseen exploration related to other discoveries in the White Gold District of Yukon. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Gibson had been overseeing the Company's 2016 & 2017 exploration programs as Director of Exploration with Ground Truth Exploration, based in Dawson City, Yukon.

"I'm very excited to join the White Gold team. The Company's immense portfolio of quality projects and extensive historic data offers a rare opportunity for a comprehensive and systematic evaluation of a prolific and underexplored district in such a great jurisdiction. I look forward to working with the team and its partners to make new discoveries and expand the resources on the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits," stated Jodie Gibson.

Mr. Gibson is an innovative exploration geologist with strong technical and managerial skills. He has over 10 years of mineral exploration experience in various tectonic and orogenic environments, including extensive experience exploring for syngenetic and epigenetic precious and base metal systems. Mr. Gibson holds a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master of Science Degree from Indiana State University, and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Jodie Gibson is a very strong addition to our team. He has exceptional technical and operational experience in the Yukon, along with an impressive track record of successful exploration in White Gold District contributing to significant gold discoveries. Jodie is also one of the foremost global experts on the geology of our Golden Saddle and Arc deposits, having been directly involved with the discovery and definition of the deposits."

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 19,438 quartz claims across 30 properties covering over 390,000 hectares representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's White Gold District. Preliminary exploration work has produced several prospective targets which are currently being explored, in addition to the Company's recently acquired historic gold deposits. The claim packages are bordered by other sizable gold discoveries owned by Goldcorp Inc. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation. The Company has outlined an aggressive exploration plan to further explore its properties. For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

