White Metal Commences Work Program on Shebandowan Gold Property

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE:WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will begin its work program on the Shebandowan gold property where recently White Metal acquired a 100% ownership on claims that were controlled by Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") (see press release dated December 16, 2016). The Benton claims lie directly south of the Company's 100%-owned Vanguard property located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt. The work program will consist of soil sampling over the old gold occurrences to expand known areas and also explore for new targets. This will be followed up by prospecting, mapping and drilling of favourable targets. The Shebandowan property is located approximately 20km east of the past producing Coldstream Mine which produced 102 million pounds of copper, 440,000 ounces of silver and 22,000 ounces of gold (Canadian Mines Handbook, 1968-69, p251). Also, to the west of the Shebandowan property is the Moss Lake gold mine which has a total resource (all categories) of 3.13 million ounces of gold (NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate - Moss Lake Deposit, May 2013, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.). In 2011, Benton completed a diamond drilling program on the Shebandowan property to test various rock and soil geochemistry and geophysical induced polarization (IP) anomalies for gold. The best results from the diamond drilling program were 19.5g/t Au over 0.80m in hole SH-11-003 and numerous intersections of 1 to 2 g/t Au over narrow intervals in SH-11-007 (see Benton PR dated June 7, 2011). The Shebandowan property borders the Company's 100%-owned Vanguard property which hosts two historical non 43-101 compliant resources known as the East Vanguard and West Vanguard properties. The East Vanguard property has a historical resource of 100,000 tons grading 1.8% Cu, 4.5% Zn, 6.8g/t Ag and 5g/t Au while the West Vanguard deposit contains 200,000 tons of 1.3% Cu, 1.5% Zn, and 8.62g/t Ag (Allegheny Mines Corporation, NR November 1997). A 1991 Noranda Inc. report indicated that the West Vanguard resource also contained 4-6 g/t Au. It should be noted that these historical resource estimates for the deposits were calculated prior to CIM National Instrument 43-101 guidelines and as such should only be considered from a historical point of view and not relied upon. A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources.

The Company also would like to announce that work will commence on the southern portion of the Shebandowan property which is along strike approximately 10km west of the Shebandowan nickel-copper mine which was in production from 1972 to 1998 and produced 8.34 million tons of 2.0% nickel, 1.2% copper and 3.96g/t PGE plus gold (MNDM MDI52B09SE00003, June 12, 2007). This southern portion of the Shebandowan property is host to various copper, gold and silver occurrences such as Copper Island. The Copper Island trend is identified by an alteration zone that has been traced by geophysics for roughly 1.8 kilometers (MNDM Assessment File 53B09NW069). Of importance is an 800m long untested airborne electromagnetic conductor (EM) located along trend from the Copper Island Occurrence. Benton's 2011 diamond drilling program (hole SH-11-001) intersected units of gabbro, diorite, and a 0.26 meter interval described as black mafic intrusion with 50% sulfides. Assay results from this section ran 0.4% copper, 0.11 nickel, 0.09% cobalt and 228ppm gold over 0.26m. The work program will include ground geophysics over existing airborne electromagnetic anomalies to better determine drill targets. The Company will also conduct soil and lake sampling geochemistry to test for the presence of gold and base metals in and around the conductor trend.

Paul E. Nielsen, PGeo, is the qualified person responsible for this release and has prepared, supervised and approved the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure contained within the release.

About White Metal Resources Corp (TSX VENTURE:WHM):

White Metal Resources Corp is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and currently has 30,841,073 common shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp.

Michael Stares, President and CEO

