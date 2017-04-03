White Metal Resources Announces Increase to Previously Announced Flow-Through Financing

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE:WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") wishes to announce, subject to regulatory approval, that it is increasing its non-brokered $0.05 flow-through private placement financing, announced March 31, 2017, to up to a total of 6,000,000 Flow-Through Units for aggregate total proceeds of up to $300,000 (See White Metal PR dated March 31, 2017) (the "Offering"). All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged.

The proposed financing and associated terms are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About White Metal Resources Corp (TSX VENTURE:WHM):

White Metal Resources Corp is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and currently has 29,616,895 common shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp.

Michael Stares, President and CEO

