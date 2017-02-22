Wi-Fi feature delivers indoor navigation, asset tracking, and network management

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Wi-Fi® now includes advanced capabilities that bring location determination indoors to meet growing market demand for mobile location-based services. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Location™ brings the same great user experience indoors as is expected from outdoor location-based services (LBS), and enables the creation of new, feature-rich applications and services that will benefit many markets including enterprise, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Wi-Fi Location™, based on the Fine Timing Measurement (FTM) protocol from IEEE 802.11-2016, delivers meter-level accuracy for indoor device location data. This standardized approach for precisely determining location opens new opportunities for mobile services. By leveraging the ubiquity of Wi-Fi networks, Wi-Fi Location delivers position data without the need to deploy a separate or proprietary network infrastructure. Wi-Fi Location supports indoor navigation, asset tracking, network management, emergency services, and other LBS without the sacrifices often associated with indoor use.

"Wi-Fi is ubiquitous in smartphones and in network deployments around the world, giving it unparalleled reach for indoor location-based applications," said Samuel McLaughlin, research analyst, ABI Research. "Wi-Fi Location accuracy opens new opportunities for consumer and business applications, filling a gap left by the unavailability of GPS indoors."

Wi-Fi Location delivers its inherent accuracy by determining the distance between two Wi-Fi devices -- such as an Access Point (AP) and smartphone -- by measuring the time that it takes for the wireless signal to travel from one device to the other. Until now, devices typically determined indoor location by measuring signal strength which has limited accuracy, or fingerprinting which is more difficult to maintain. Meter-level accuracy enabled with Wi-Fi Location brings new levels of precision to indoor location, helping to drive a wide variety of applications and services and contributing to a mobile location-based services market which is set to reach nearly $35 billion by 2020. Wi-Fi Location expands the feature set enabled by Wi-Fi devices, bringing value to service providers, mobile device users, and venue operators alike.

"Location-based services enhance the mobile experience, and Wi-Fi Location provides the indoor accuracy necessary to deliver a range of enhanced services, such as navigation and asset tracking," said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance. "A Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ solution broadens the ecosystem and scenarios in which location-based services can be used."

The first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Location products which comprise the test bed for interoperability certification are:

Broadcom 802.11ac Acculocate Access Point

Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260

Marvell AP-8964 802.11ac 4x4 Wave2 Concurrent Dual Band Access Point

Mediatek MT663X 802.11abgn/ac Ref. STA

Qualcomm IPQ4018 802.11ac 2-stream Dual-band, Dual-concurrent Router

Qualcomm IPQ8065 802.11ac 4-stream Dual-band, Dual-concurrent Router

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 820 Development Kit

Realtek RTL8812BU





