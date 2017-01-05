New Wi-Fi capability enables accurately timed audio, video, and data output across Wi-Fi networks

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - With a variety of high-fidelity, home cinema, and wireless entertainment devices expected to debut at #CES2017, Wi-Fi Alliance® introduces Wi-Fi CERTIFIED TimeSync™ to deliver precise time synchronization between multiple Wi-Fi® devices. Wi-Fi TimeSync™ is a new Wi-Fi feature for use cases where accurate coordination and synchronization between multiple devices are critical to high-quality performance, including high-fidelity audio playback through multiple wireless speakers and immersive, multimedia home theater experiences. Home entertainment will be a key application for Wi-Fi TimeSync, but many industrial, healthcare, automotive, and IoT applications will also benefit from more tightly coupled coordination between Wi-Fi devices.

Wi-Fi TimeSync provides sub-microsecond clock synchronization between devices, benefitting scenarios including high-fidelity audio streaming to multiple speakers or multi-screen video experiences in automotive infotainment. Wi-Fi TimeSync enables device vendors to deliver a seamless experience across a variety of components. The result is a wireless rendering -- free from jitter, drift, or echo -- that delivers precise video, audio, and data output. Devices can use Wi-Fi TimeSync to support wireless in-room, multichannel audio and video capabilities, and deliver high-performance device synchronization across the user's entire Wi-Fi coverage area.

"Increasing demand for today's high-performance wireless audio/video products has made it more important for multiple devices to operate with precision timing," said Christian Kim, senior analyst, IHS Markit. "Time synchronized Wi-Fi connectivity will help drive the audio/video technology market by enabling unrestricted mobility with high-quality performance."

Mobile devices have reinvigorated the wireless audio market, which is forecast to reach 267 million units in 2018. With an average of nearly eight connected devices per home, there is increasing demand for whole-home networked audio and video systems. Forthcoming Wi-Fi Alliance programs in 2017 will deliver an elevated experience in home networks to provide a high-performance foundation for scalable, whole-home networked audio solutions. Wi-Fi TimeSync will build on the latest Wi-Fi Alliance technologies, bringing enhanced capabilities to the Wi-Fi Alliance portfolio.

"Wi-Fi is becoming ubiquitous in an increasing number of device categories as it expands from an internet connectivity tool into a dependable enabler of high-quality, wireless entertainment experiences," said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance. "Wi-Fi TimeSync enables interconnectivity between various rich, media components and also entire systems. This enhanced capability will create an excellent, fully-synchronized media experience with Wi-Fi devices."

Wi-Fi Alliance expects major Wi-Fi consumer electronics device vendors to announce many wireless home audio/video and entertainment innovations at #CES2017. For more information, please visit: www.wi-fi.org/wi-fi-timesync.

Information based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, High Performance Wireless Intelligence Service. Information is not an endorsement of Wi-Fi Alliance. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own risk. Visit www.technology.ihs.com for more details.

