Widen Collective Introduces Adobe Creative Cloud Connector

New release gives creatives the power of Widen Collective DAM inside Adobe Creative Cloud

MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Widen Enterprises today released a new version of the Widen Collective, the company's flagship digital asset management (DAM) system. v11.0 introduces the Adobe Creative Cloud Connector, an integration that gives marketing teams the power of the Widen Collective inside Adobe Creative Cloud.

For graphic designers who frequently update and repurpose assets, working between DAM systems and Adobe Creative Cloud can cause headaches. Without an integration, designers have to download files from DAM systems, load them into an Adobe application, save the new version to their computer, and then upload it back to the DAM system. The process saps time and can discourage team members from immediately loading updated assets into DAM systems.

The Adobe CC Connector eliminates these barriers to working with DAM and Creative Cloud simultaneously. Within Creative Cloud, users can search Widen Collective assets by category or keyword and drag them into InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator. The Connector can then save modified assets in the Widen Collective as a new asset or as a new version.

Importantly, the Adobe CC Connector displays metadata, including usage rights, and a link to the asset in the Collective so that users can view analytics from Widen Insights. Users can choose between a low-resolution or high-resolution workflow depending on their needs. Overall, the Adobe CC Connector makes it easy to repurpose content while ensuring that all assets are up to date and stored in DAM.

"Creatives spend most of their day in Adobe Creative Cloud, so we're bringing the Widen Collective to them," said Deanna Ballew, Director of Product Management at Widen. "The Adobe CC Connector will save customers from hopping back and forth between DAM and their favorite design applications."

To learn more about Widen's Adobe Creative Cloud Connector, visit http://www.widen.com/adobe-creative-cloud-connector.

