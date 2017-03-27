Widen Launches Portals, the Best DAM Way to Share Assets

New branded Portals enable marketers to curate and share assets with specific groups and track how the content is used

MADISON, WI --(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Widen Enterprises today unveiled Portals, a new way to share and track content stored in Widen Collective, the company's flagship digital asset management (DAM) system. Portals enable marketers to curate sets of assets for dealers, franchisees, agencies, and other partners who tell their brand stories.

Portals build upon Widen collections with a more tailored and controlled way to distribute the right assets, to the right people, at the right time. Portals can host brand toolkits and guidelines, sales content, imagery for dealers, promotional materials for a product launch, and much more. They save novice users from navigating a large DAM library and enable admins to personalize assets for an audience without disturbing collections that multiple groups utilize. All Widen Portals support Widen Insights, a DAM analytics tool that tracks usage, downloads, shares, and other performance metrics.

An extension to DAM, Portals support all asset types including videos, photos, graphics, PDFs, templates, and slide decks. Thus, Portals can adapt to a wide variety of use cases. Indeed, iconic brands such as Trek Bikes, New Balance, Delaware North, Steelcase, Autodesk, YETI, and HARMAN International have all found distinct ways to use Portals in their marketing operation.

Michael Shattuck, Global Brand Imaging Manager at New Balance, shared the following comments: "The value of Portals is that all of our teams and partners globally know the stories we want to tell and are empowered to tell them in a consistent, high-quality way with a cohesive brand voice. There'd be no way for us to reach into distant markets without tools to ensure that we're communicating what needs to be told."

Trek Bikes already uses Portals to deliver assets to more than 5,000 dealers globally. Kitty Torrison, Global Marketing Campaign Manager at Trek, offered the following comments on their experience:

"Some people didn't like going into DAM and searching for content to share. So we started using Portals for complete asset delivery for all product, retail, and marketing launches. We load all assets for a launch into a portal -- web and print ads, press releases, images, links to videos, in-store assets, the list goes on. Now, I have those same people asking me, 'Can I get that in a Portal?' They're a game-changer."

"Portals transform the way that marketers empower their team members and partners to connect with their content," said Deanna Ballew, Director of Product Management at Widen. "DAM is a powerful tool, and it can be overwhelming for people who don't interact with it regularly. Portals offer a simple and direct way to get assets for those who just want to get in, get out, and get on with their day."

Widen is a content technology company that powers the content that builds your brand. Leveraging cloud-based resources, Widen delivers configurable, scalable, and cost-effective digital asset management solutions to help you easily store, search, and share your digital content. Organizations of all sizes use Widen's cloud-based DAM solution, the Widen Collective, to streamline their marketing and creative workflows and make their content work harder. Widen is trusted by hundreds of thousands of users around the world at organizations like LG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Cornell University, New Orleans Tourism Marketing, the Atlanta Falcons, Red Gold Tomatoes, Electrolux, and Yankee Candle. To learn more about Widen, go to http://www.widen.com.