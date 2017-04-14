Digital asset management provider one of 24 companies certified for democratic organizational design and leadership

MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - April 14, 2017) - Widen Enterprises, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, announced today that WorldBlu® has recertified Widen as a 'Freedom-Centered Workplace' for the third consecutive year. Widen is one of 24 organizations that earned a spot in the 11th annual WorldBlu List of Freedom-Centered Workplaces.

WorldBlu® is a company that specializes in freedom-centered, democratic organizational design and leadership. Over the past 11 years, WorldBlu has certified 150 organizations representing more than one million employees worldwide. In addition to Widen, WordBlu's 2017 list includes Zappos, Start with Why, DaVita, Mindvalley, New Belgium Brewery and The WD-40 Company.

Widen's mission is to spread eudaimonia -- happiness, health, and prosperity -- through every dimension of its business. Widen's efforts to employ people with developmental challenges perhaps best exemplifies that mission. Today, five percent of Widen's team members have a development disability, and they are mentored by job coaches provided by Madison, Wisconsin's Community Support Network. In a recent TEDx talk, Widen CEO Matthew Gonnering called upon business leaders to integrate people with developmental disabilities into their workforces and communities.

"At Widen, we believe that empathy should be at the core of every business, and we've found that organizational democracy is instrumental in applying that value to our work," said Gonnering. "WorldBlu's high standards have motivated us to bring empathy and eudaimonia into everything we do, from product design and customer service to who we hire and how we treat each other. This certification is an important way we measure our success."

According to WorldBlu, companies that practice freedom rather than fear in the workplace average almost seven times higher revenue growth than the S&P 500 Index. Organizations are eligible to become Freedom-Centered Workplaces once employees complete The WorldBlu Freedom at Work™ Scorecard, which evaluates their practice of the WorldBlu 10 Principles of Organizational Democracy.

Between 2015 and 2017, Widen has recorded at least a two-point improvement in each Principle of Organizational Democracy. The company has achieved its highest scores in four principles: Fairness + Dignity, Choice, Integrity, and Transparency.

