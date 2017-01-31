Wilcon Broadens Fiber Network Footprint in San Diego to Support Wireless Communications

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Wilcon, the premier West Coast provider of best-in-class fiber optic and data center infrastructure, announces today it is expanding its fiber-optic network throughout the City of San Diego to expand its infrastructure for small cell site technology and support new 5G wireless communications.

As a Southern California leader in carrier-grade fiber networking, Wilcon's new network build connects small cell sites throughout San Diego including the downtown Core District, Gaslamp Quarter and the convention center area. In addition, the fiber network deployment is engineered to help national mobile providers address the onset of 5G, a fifth generation, very fast, low latency mobile technology, that supports the ongoing surge of mobile devices and increasing bandwidth demand. According to Deloitte's TMT Predictions for 2017, the wireless industry will observe major advances in 5G as mobile network operators begin incorporating elements of this architecture into existing 4G networks.

Reinforcing its already dense fiber network across California, Wilcon's San Diego expansion comes on the heels of its recently announced Los Angeles network build serving hundreds of small cell sites throughout Downtown LA and surrounding areas.

"Through this key San Diego expansion, we continue to build upon our dense fiber network infrastructure designed to support next generation and small cell technology," comments Jon DeLuca, President and CEO of Wilcon. "Wilcon's new fiber deployments throughout Southern California demonstrate our commitment to the marketplace, strong local knowledge and relationships, and our overall responsiveness to ensure that mobile providers are better prepared to support the increase in connected devices."

Operating one of the largest fiber-optic networks in California, Wilcon offers custom-engineered solutions for wireless carriers, service providers and enterprises. Wilcon services include Dark Fiber, Lit Transport, Colocation, Interconnection, Direct Internet Access (DIA) and Cloud Access.

