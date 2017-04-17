Wilcon Enters into Agreement to be Acquired by Crown Castle International

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Wilcon, the premier West Coast provider of best-in-class fiber optic and data center infrastructure, announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Crown Castle International Corp.

"I am pleased to announce our agreement with Crown Castle," said Jon A. DeLuca, President and CEO of Wilcon. "Since 1998, Wilcon has provided innovative network infrastructure solutions and exemplary service to leading businesses throughout Southern California. We are excited to be part of Crown Castle and look forward to expanding our capabilities for our valued customers."

Pamlico Capital, a leading middle market private equity firm focused on growth oriented businesses, was the majority owner of Wilcon. "We have enjoyed partnering with Jon DeLuca and his team as they significantly increased the company's fiber footprint, completed a strategic acquisition, enhanced the company's value proposition to its customers, and successfully scaled the business over the last five years," said Scott Stevens, a Partner at Pamlico.

The Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Wilcon and Pamlico in connection with this transaction.

About Wilcon

Wilcon is the premier West Coast provider of best-in-class fiber optic and data center infrastructure solutions helping to enable the digital future of its customers. As one of the largest fiber optic networks in Southern California, Wilcon offers vast reach and diverse routes connecting major data centers, enterprise locations and wireless communications sites, as well as the most dense fiber and interconnection infrastructure in downtown Los Angeles. Wilcon delivers in Southern California dark fiber and ultra-broadband optical services for businesses, wireless carriers and other communications service providers that ensure optimal performance for their mission-critical data traffic and applications. Wilcon also owns and operates leading data center and carrier-neutral colocation facilities in downtown Los Angeles, including its key hub at the One Wilshire.

