Wilcon Expands Los Angeles Fiber Network for Wireless Communications

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 16, 2017) - Wilcon, the premier West Coast provider of best-in-class fiber optic and data center infrastructure, announces today it is expanding its fiber-optic network throughout Los Angeles to provide enhanced wireless communications infrastructure for cutting-edge small cell site technology.

The fiber network deployment serves hundreds of small cell sites across Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA), including the Central Business District, Fashion District, Koreatown and Chinatown; and brings services back to major colocation facilities and Internet hubs throughout the region. Wilcon is expanding its existing DTLA fiber footprint by adding a significant number of new route miles and fiber miles, making this one of the most extensive, 'built-for-performance' network infrastructures in the area.

Wilcon's dedicated fiber network and premium interconnection capabilities deliver exceptional communications infrastructure to wireless carriers, service providers and enterprises throughout Southern California, with a range of services including Dark Fiber, Lit Transport, Colocation, Interconnection, Direct Internet Access (DIA) and Cloud Access.

In order to serve highly-populated areas across LA and with the ever-increasing need for broadband, Wilcon has built secure, carrier-grade fiber backhaul connecting the areas' small cell and macro sites to enable wireless carriers to interconnect to their core networks.

"Remarkable increases in the amount of mobile traffic are driving the demand for more robust broadband capacity throughout metro areas," states Jon DeLuca, President and CEO of Wilcon. "Small cell technology allows national mobile providers not only to extend their coverage, but also to increase quality and improve user experiences. Wilcon's dense, state-of-the-art network has been uniquely designed and deployed to address these dynamics, ensuring optimal performance and enhancing reliability for Southern Californians."

"Fiber deployments, such as Wilcon's, will enable carriers to further 'densify' their networks by deploying extra small cells and future proof their backhaul capacity to support the tremendous growth in data traffic, particularly video," adds Ronald Gruia, leading industry analyst and Director of Emerging Telecoms at Frost & Sullivan. "These next generation network rollouts will set the stage for supporting higher frequencies, such as 5 GHz, WiFi offloading, 4.5G and eventually 5G. Simply stated, buildouts such as these are critical to ensure American carriers and users remain on the cutting edge of wireless technology."

