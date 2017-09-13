Wilcon Hires Industry Veteran Rex Lehman to Lead Channel Program

Channel Sales Director Brings Strategic Focus on Increasing Competitive Advantages for Wilcon Channel Partners and Agents

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Wilcon, a Crown Castle company and the premier West Coast provider of best-in-class fiber optic and data center infrastructure, announces today the appointment of Rex Lehman to Channel Sales Director. Rex brings over 15 years of experience in the telecom industry with a focus on channel leadership, developing successful channel programs and arming partners with winning solutions.

In his new position, Rex will be responsible for Wilcon's indirect channel practice including all communications, pricing, strategy, program design and growth. Lehman also provides a wealth of technical experience in helping channel partners design and deliver optical solutions, including storage, cloud, business continuity and consulting services.

"We welcome Rex to the Wilcon team and look forward to his strategic efforts in driving success for our partners and the Wilcon channel team," comments Jeff Henderson, VP of Sales for Wilcon. "Wilcon offers unique channel opportunities such as empowering partners with dark fiber options to ensure highly scalable, cost-effective networking capabilities for all."

With an industry-leading Channel Program, Wilcon uniquely enables agents to design customized infrastructure solutions incorporating both dark fiber and lit services that address mission-critical data applications. Partners receive personalized local support and technical assistance along with a variety of tools and resources to help them identify opportunities and leverage best in class services to grow revenues and strengthen customer relationships. Other services available to Wilcon channel partners include Ethernet, Optical Wavelength, Interconnection, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Colocation, and Cloud Access.

"I am thrilled to join the Wilcon team and leverage my channel experience and partnerships to help achieve revenue growth for Wilcon," states Rex Lehman, Channel Sales Director for Wilcon. "We look forward to working closely with all of our partners to enable them to build strong end-user customer relationships and optimal solutions for their customers."

Prior to Wilcon, Mr. Lehman managed West region sales channel for Spectrum Enterprise where he achieved more than 100% quota attainment over 6 consecutive years and quartile 1 among all channel managers, earning Achievers Cup in 2015 as top overall Channel Manager. He also previously served as a Technical Sales Consultant for AT&T.

For more information on becoming a Wilcon Channel Partner, please contact channelpartners@wilcon.com.

About Wilcon

Wilcon, a Crown Castle company, is the premier West Coast provider of best-in-class fiber optic and data center infrastructure solutions helping to enable the digital future of its customers. As one of the largest fiber optic networks in Southern California, Wilcon offers vast reach and diverse routes connecting major data centers, enterprise locations and wireless communications sites, as well as the most dense fiber and interconnection infrastructure in downtown Los Angeles. Wilcon delivers in Southern California dark fiber and ultra-broadband optical services for businesses, wireless carriers and other communications service providers that ensure optimal performance for their mission-critical data traffic and applications. Wilcon also owns and operates leading data center and carrier-neutral colocation facilities in downtown Los Angeles, including its key hub at the One Wilshire.

For more information, please visit www.wilcon.com and follow Wilcon on Twitter and LinkedIn.