William Blair Expands Private Wealth Management in New York

Adds three financial advisors

CHICAGO, IL and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - William Blair, a global investment banking and asset management firm, today announced the addition of three financial advisors into its New York office on 5th Avenue. The group of advisors include: Jill Harvey, CFA, vice president, financial advisor; Linda Sutkin, vice president, financial advisor; and Richard Arkwright, financial advisor. In addition to the advisors, joining the firm are Alexei Lee, portfolio investment specialist; Bernadette Eliassen, registered portfolio associate; and Sonia Survilla, registered portfolio associate.

Jill Harvey, Richard Arkwright, and Bernadette Eliassen join William Blair from Fieldpoint Private Advisors, and Linda Sutkin, Alexei Lee, and Sonia Survilla join from Wall Street Access. The financial advisors collectively have more than 80 years of industry experience and managed more than $350 million in client assets. The advisors serve high-net-worth individuals and their families, business owners, nonprofits, foundations, and endowments.

"We are focused on serving a sophisticated clientele that values comprehensive financial advice. We continue to selectively expand our Private Wealth business with very high-quality professionals in key markets, and we're proud to expand in New York," said Ryan DeVore, partner and head of Private Client Advisors for William Blair.

"We have always admired William Blair's strong reputation and independent, partnership culture," said Linda Sutkin on behalf of the team. "The firm has accessible and expansive resources available to their clients and we're excited to help serve the New York market."

Over the past few years, William Blair's Private Client Advisors group expanded to Atlanta and Boston, and has increased the number of financial advisors in its Chicago headquarters.

William Blair is increasingly known for its prominence in the asset management business, with a global footprint of more than $80 billion as of December 31, 2016. The firm also has been a well-respected provider of private wealth management services for more than 82 years, and was recently recognized as one of the top 40 wealth management firms by Barron's1. The firm works with affluent private investors, families, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, foundations, and endowments to provide innovative and sophisticated wealth management solutions. With more than $22 billion in private wealth assets as of December 31, 2016, the firm's advisors deliver both the resources of a large, full-service firm and the hands-on approach of a sophisticated boutique.

About William Blair

William Blair is a global investment banking and asset management firm. We are committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. An independent and employee-owned firm, William Blair is based in Chicago, with offices in 17 cities across four continents. For more information, please visit williamblair.com.

1. Barron's, "2016 America's Top 40 Wealth Management Firms," 9/19/16. Ranked by assets under management in accounts of $5 million or more as of 3/31/2016.

