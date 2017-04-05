William Shatner "Joins the Alliance" to Promote the Benefits of Solar Energy

Public awareness campaign -- Save Money, Save the World -- will kick off with solar installation at Mr. Shatner's home

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Solar Alliance Energy, Inc. ('Solar Alliance') or (the 'Company') (TSX VENTURE: SAN) ( OTCQB : SAENF) is pleased to announce it will be working with William Shatner to promote the benefits of solar energy through an exciting public awareness campaign titled "Join the Alliance -- Save Money, Save the World". Mr. Shatner will bring his unique brand of passion and humour to help promote the many benefits of solar energy. The public awareness campaign will kick off with the installation of a solar system at Mr. Shatner's Los Angeles home.

"The benefits of solar energy are significant and I am pleased to work with Solar Alliance on this public awareness campaign," said Mr. Shatner. "I am committed to creating a better world through action and this is one small step towards a cleaner future that is less dependent on fossil fuels."

"We are excited to be working with Mr. Shatner to raise awareness of the benefits of solar energy," said Chairman and CEO Jason Bak. "Mr. Shatner is committed to environmental sustainability and those ideals align perfectly with the Solar Alliance mission. This public awareness campaign will provide a platform for Solar Alliance to create new customers and deliver the benefits of solar to thousands of new customers. Our goal is to create a national alliance of homeowners and businesses that benefit from the low cost and positive environmental benefits of solar energy."

Solar Alliance will kick off this exciting new solar awareness campaign with the installation of a solar system at Mr. Shatner's home in the coming weeks. The campaign will be rolled out across Solar Alliance's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In consideration for his role as Spokesperson, Solar Alliance will issue Mr. Shatner 750,000 stock options. The options have a term of 5 years and an exercise price of $0.195 per share. The option issuance is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About William Shatner

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. He is one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures and a major philanthropist. In 1966, Shatner originated the role of "Captain James T. Kirk" in the television series Star Trek. The series spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed. Shatner played the title role in the hit television series T.J. Hooker before hosting television's first reality-based series, Rescue 911. Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports.

Jason Bak

Chairman and CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is a sales, marketing and development company focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. Since we were founded in 2003, we have developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Solar Alliance is committed to an exceptional customer experience, effective marketing campaigns and superior lead generation in order to drive sales and generate value for shareholders. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. We make solar simple and our goal is to install solar on every available rooftop in America.

