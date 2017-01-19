Williams Mullen Attracts Seasoned Attorney Michael Maloney to Expanding Government Contracts Practice

TYSONS, VA--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that Michael Maloney has joined the firm as a Partner in the Government Contracts practice. He will work out of the Tysons office. Mr. Maloney has more than 17 years of experience representing clients in all phases of the government contracts life cycle, as well as in protests, claims disputes and litigation. He counsels clients in government contract matters involving defense and national security matters, information technology, logistics and service contracts, among others.

Mr. Maloney strengthens a well-established national Government Contracts practice, which delivers the critical counseling, protest, litigation, investigations, and compliance training services a company needs to enter and grow and defend its interests in the heavily regulated government contracting market.

"Michael is a talented and highly experienced attorney who will bring considerable wisdom and value to our clients who do business with the government," Government Contracts Practice Co-Chair Tony Anikeeff said. "As we enter 2017, we look forward to continuing to expand our practice and the scope and depth of knowledge and services our clients expect. Michael's addition is a significant step in that direction."

Mr. Maloney advises clients from a wide array of industries on how and where to pursue complex bid protest matters and claims disputes before the Government Accountability Office, the Court of Federal Claims, the Boards of Contract Appeals and various federal agencies.

He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the George Washington University Law School, and he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Richmond. He is licensed to practice in Maryland and the District of Columbia, but not in Virginia.

