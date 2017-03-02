Williams Mullen Lands Attorneys Scott Richter and Ben McCall to Bolster Corporate and Community Banking Teams

RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that attorneys Scott Richter and Ben McCall have joined the firm as partners on the Corporate and Community Banking teams. Both previously worked as partners at LeClairRyan. Mr. Richter and Mr. McCall work heavily with banking clients and in capital markets, including community banks in particular, and they provide advice on securities, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and bank regulatory matters.

Their corporate banking experience deepens the bench of the firm's strong Community Banking team, which has represented more than 45 community banks in Virginia and North Carolina over the last four decades.

Led by Wayne "Whit" Whitham, Jr., the Community Banking team combines with complementary specialty practices like Employee Benefits, Tax and IP to serve as the go-to counsel for legal issues throughout the banking industry.

"Community banks are constantly challenged by today's complex regulatory environment," Whitham said. "Scott and Ben strengthen our team and further establish our firm as a one-stop shop for these financial institutions."

Williams Mullen has added six partners since the start of 2017. Mr. Richter and Mr. McCall join Alyson Harter in Richmond, Michael Maloney in Tysons, Brad Nowak in Washington D.C., and John Faber in Virginia Beach.

"We're thrilled to add these talented attorneys," President & CEO Woody Fowler said. "We're coming off the most successful year in our firm's history, and we are very optimistic about our future. Scott and Ben will help us continue building momentum as we move forward."

About Williams Mullen

Williams Mullen is a regionally based, full-service law firm with more than 230 attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington D.C. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at www.williamsmullen.com.