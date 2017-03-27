Williams Scotsman Taps 30-Year Sales and Marketing Veteran for Top Commercial Post

Deb DeVoe to Lead North American Commercial Effort

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Williams Scotsman, an Algeco Scotsman company and leading provider of modular space and storage solutions in North America, today announced it has named Deb DeVoe vice president of commercial, leading all aspects of sales, marketing and commercial excellence throughout North America. DeVoe will be based at the company's headquarters in Baltimore.

"I am thrilled to welcome Deb as the new leader of our commercial team," said Brad Soultz, president, North America Operations for Algeco Scotsman. "With her strong focus on customer service, and deep experience in sales and marketing leadership, Deb is uniquely qualified to help further position Williams Scotsman for significant growth."

DeVoe has a 30-year track record of leading effective sales and marketing teams within the industrial product manufacturing and B2B services sectors. She previously served as senior vice president of sales for First Transit. DeVoe started her career in General Electric's Financial Management Program, and spent 12 years advancing through leadership roles in sales, customer service, marketing and product management. Following her time at GE, DeVoe held various vice president roles, spanning customer service, marketing and sales at Greenfield Industries, Thomas & Betts, United States Can Corporation, Aramark and First Transit.

About Williams Scotsman

Williams Scotsman, an Algeco Scotsman company, offers space solutions for the construction, education, energy, industrial, commercial/retail, healthcare, and government markets, with operations in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Williams Scotsman serves customers' modular space and storage needs through a network of 93 locations throughout North America. For more information visit www.willscot.com.