Williams Scotsman's Website Wins Top Prize at MBI Awards

Company Garners First Place Award of Distinction in Marketing Website Category

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - The Modular Building Institute (MBI) recognized Williams Scotsman, an Algeco Scotsman company and leading provider of modular space and storage solutions in North America, with the First Place Award of Distinction for its website (www.willscot.com) in the marketing website category. The honor was announced at the 2017 World of Modular Convention held in Tucson, Arizona. The awards honor innovation and design excellence within the commercial modular space industry.

"We are honored that our website was recognized by the industry," said Scott Junk, director of marketing of Williams Scotsman. "We redesigned the site and streamlined navigation so customers could find what they need quickly and easily. The improved user experience has resulted in an 11 percent increase in traffic and 8 percent more orders from leads generated on the site."

The Modular Building Institute is a nonprofit trade association (www.modular.org) that represents the manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers of commercial factory-built structures, a multibillion-dollar industry. From classrooms to airport terminals, dormitories to weigh stations, emergency rooms to restaurants, MBI member companies manufacture, install, and service virtually every type of building application, for both temporary and permanent use.

About Williams Scotsman

Williams Scotsman, an Algeco Scotsman company, offers space solutions for the construction, education, energy, industrial, commercial/retail, healthcare, and government markets, with operations in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Williams Scotsman serves customers' modular space and storage needs through a network of nearly 100 locations throughout North America. In addition to its core leasing business, the company manages and develops permanent modular structures. For more information, visit www.willscot.com.