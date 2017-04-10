Willow Bend Systems Offers Advice for Establishing IT in a New Office

Leading Managed IT Services Provider's E-Book Guides Small-Business Owners Toward a Smooth Technology Transition

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Willow Bend Systems, a leading managed IT services provider dedicated to maximizing business performance for its customers, today announced it is publishing an e-book for small-business owners attempting to establish operational technology in a new location. The guide, New Office IT Checklist, is available for free download at http://www.willowbendsystems.com/new-office-it-checklist.

Most small businesses know that strong IT is foundational to growing the company. However, not every owner is an expert in the technology that makes their businesses tick. Moving to a new office can be especially challenging on the IT front. Willow Bend's guide helps small-business owners formulate a strong technology plan so that they can get off to a great start in a new location. Among the e-book's features:

Advice for building a team to facilitate the move to a new office

Steps for evaluating IT infrastructure needs in terms of hardware, software, data storage, cloud services, networks, email, and more

Strategies for planning and preparing a new office's technology setup

"A move to a new office or facility is a big step for small businesses," says Shayne Reich, President of Willow Bend Systems. "Owners must be confident that their IT is ready to go from the first day at a new location. Our comprehensive checklist details everything a small-business owner should address in getting technology up and running at a new office."

For more information about this new e-book or Willow Bend's services, visit the company's website at www.willowbendsystems.com.

