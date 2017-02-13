WilmerHale Adds Congressional Aide Timothy Martin To Its Public Policy and Legislative Affairs Group

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - WilmerHale is pleased to announce that Timothy G. Martin has joined the firm's dynamic Public Policy and Legislative Affairs (PPLA) Group. Martin, previously Legislative Director for Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), with a focus on transportation, financial services, natural resources and agriculture, among other issues, will help the firm's growing list of clients address their complex policy and regulatory challenges in the nation's capital.

"Tim will be a great addition to our PPLA group: and he fits the bill perfectly -- a substantive policy player with keen political acumen and reach into both the congressional and Executive Branch," commented Jonathan Yarowsky, co-chair of the PPLA Group.

"We're thrilled that Tim is joining our team," said Rob Lehman, co-chair of the PPLA group. "We're adding a senior GOP staffer with a set of skills and policy expertise that will dovetail nicely with PPLA's current clients. His work on issues of interest to existing clients, especially in the areas of energy and environment, transportation and agriculture will prove very useful and allow him to hit the ground running."

"I'm excited to join WilmerHale," Martin said. "I look forward to using my deep knowledge of and experience on Capitol Hill, especially within the House Republican Conference, to help the firm's clients. I can't wait to team up with the remarkably talented lawyers across the firm to help solve clients' problems."

Before his work for Rep. Davis, Martin was General Counsel and Senior Legislative Assistant to Rep. Scott Tipton (R-CO). Martin received his law degree from New York Law School in 2011 and his BA from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 2005.

About Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas that are critical to the success of its clients. The law firm's leading Intellectual Property, Litigation/Controversy, Regulatory and Government Affairs, Securities, and Transactional Departments participate in some of the highest-profile legal and policy matters. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is renowned as a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.wilmerhale.com.