WilmerHale Bolsters its German Litigation Department with Dr. Vanessa Wettner

FRANKFURT, GERMANY--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - WilmerHale, the international law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Vanessa Wettner to its German Litigation and Dispute Resolution group. Dr. Wettner, a recognized expert in civil litigation, will be a partner in WilmerHale's Frankfurt office.

Dr. Wettner has focused on civil and capital market disputes, specifically shareholder class action litigation defense. She has also advised on intellectual property rights matters, particularly related to competition and trademark disputes. Dr. Wettner has been a strategic consultant and represented digital platform providers in numerous legal disputes in Germany. She also advises clients on national and international licensing and contractual issues. At WilmerHale she will add disputes involving corporate governance to her practice.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Vanessa Wettner to our firm and our litigation practice," said Howard Shapiro, Chair of WilmerHale's Litigation/Controversy Department. "With the addition of Dr. Wettner, we further expand our litigation practice in the areas of complex, strategic and cross-border dispute resolution."

Susan Murley, global Co-Managing Partner at WilmerHale, said: "WilmerHale is one of the leading law firms in the vast area of civil and public law litigation in the United States. We are very pleased to be able to further bolster our litigation practice in Germany by welcoming Dr. Wettner."

"I am looking forward to expanding WilmerHale's position as a premier firm for German and international litigation together with colleagues in Frankfurt, Berlin and other firm locations," Dr. Wettner said.

