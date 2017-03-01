Wilton Resources Inc. Announces Warrant Extension

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) -

Wilton Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:WIL) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the extension of the expiry date of 1,200,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued to subscribers as part of the Corporation's private placement financing which closed on September 15, 2014. The expiry dates of the Warrants had previously been extended for a period of six months year from September 5, 2016 to March 5, 2017. The expiry dates of the Warrants have been extended for an additional month from March 5, 2017 to April 6, 2017. All other terms of the Warrants remain the same.

