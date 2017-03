Wilton Resources Inc. Proposes Warrant Extension

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Wilton Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:WIL) intends to make application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the expiry date of 1,200,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued to subscribers as part of the Corporation's private placement financing which closed on September 15, 2014. The expiry dates of the Warrants were previously extended from September 5, 2015 to September 5, 2016, from September 5, 2016 to March 5, 2017 and subsequently from March 5, 2017 to April 6, 2017. Subject to Exchange approval, the Corporation intends to extend the term of the Warrants from April 6, 2017 to June 6, 2017. All other terms of the Warrants remain the same.

Additional information regarding Wilton Resources is available online on www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the extension of the term of the Warrants. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The material facts and assumptions include obtaining approval of the Exchange of the proposed extension of the term of the Warrants. The Corporation cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.