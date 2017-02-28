Win Cash Prizes All Day Long Every Thursday in March at Barona Resort & Casino During 24-Hour Cash Bash Giveaways

One Winner Chosen Every 30 Minutes from Midnight to Midnight

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Come to Barona Resort & Casino each Thursday in March for a chance to win cash! One lucky player will win between $500 and $2,000 every 30 minutes, based on their Club Barona level, all day long!

"Every minute will be filled with fun during our 24-Hour Cash Bash days," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Thursdays are a great warm up for the weekend and we'll be making them even better with thousands of dollars in cash-back giveaways."

24-Hour Cash Bash drawings will occur from midnight to midnight on Thursdays, March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23 and March 30. Beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, Classic and Gold Club Barona members who earn 500 points will be eligible to win, while Platinum and Diamond members actively playing will automatically qualify. Every 30 minutes beginning at midnight on promotion days, one lucky winner will be randomly drawn to win cash. Prizes are determined by Club Barona level: Diamond members will receive $2,000; Platinum members will receive $1,500; Gold members will receive $1,000; and Classic members will receive $500.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,100 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.