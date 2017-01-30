Win a Variety of Prizes and Enjoy Valentine's Day Meals at Four Winds Casino in February

SOURCE: Four Winds Casino
January 30, 2017 12:00 ET
Prizes include a Jeep Wrangler, Land Rover Evoque, cash prizes and gift cards
NEW BUFFALO, MI--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that in February W Club members can win exciting prizes and guests will be able to experience one of a kind Valentine's Weekend dinner packages.
Prizes include:
On Valentine's Weekend, Friday, February 10 through Tuesday, February 14, guests are invited to Four Winds® New Buffalo for Valentine's themed dinners at Copper Rock Steakhouse, The Buffet, or Hard Rock Cafe.
