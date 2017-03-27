Windels Marx Expands White Collar Litigation Practice

Jeff Hoffman joins the NY law firm as counsel, focusing on white collar defense and investigation matters

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Windels Marx LLP, a 135+-lawyer firm based in Manhattan, announces the addition of Jeff Hoffman as counsel in the firm's litigation and white collar defense and corporate investigations practice in New York.

Hoffman has represented individuals in a broad range of white collar defense matters. Most recently, a significant portion of his practice focused on representing lawyers who face criminal charges and licensing issues. He is among a growing number of lawyers who have joined Windels Marx in recent months.

Hoffman began his legal career as an Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney's office. Prior to joining Windels Marx, Hoffman practiced at Blank Rome LLP, where he applied his extensive experience across many areas of criminal law, from narcotics, homicide, and organized crime cases, to bribery and perjury cases, to a variety of fraud cases, including securities and tax fraud.

Managing Partner Robert J. Luddy said, "Jeff has more than 40 years of criminal defense experience and has first chaired more than 100 criminal jury trials. We are pleased to have him join the firm."

Hoffman is licensed to practice in New York, United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, United States District Court for the Western District of New York and United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He earned his J.D. from New York University School of Law and his B.A. in Political Science and Government from George Washington University.

In addition to his legal practice, Hoffman is a frequent speaker and has appeared as a guest lecturer at the University of Missouri Law School, lectured judicial law clerks for the federal district courts of New Jersey and spoken before the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and various local bar associations.

About Windels Marx. With offices in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP is a full-service law firm formed in the mid-nineteenth century. Today, Windels represents domestic and international clients in banking and finance, energy and environment, government and tobacco interests, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, technology and intellectual property and transportation. Learn more at www.windelsmarx.com.