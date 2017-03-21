Windels Marx Promotes Patrick Deyhle to Partner

Deyhle Focuses on Range of Commercial Real Estate Financing

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Windels Marx LLP recently announced the promotion of Patrick Deyhle to partner in its New Brunswick office.

Deyhle joined the firm shortly after graduating from American University Washington School of Law, where his practice has since focused primarily on representing lenders in commercial real estate financing transactions, including acquisition, construction and permanent mortgage financing, as well as representing lenders in commercial and corporate financing matters. Additionally, Deyhle has experience in working out distressed loans, and documenting both restructuring arrangements and loan modifications.

Deyhle's clients include banks, financial institutions and other non-traditional real estate lenders. Additionally, he has experience representing developers, owners and investors in the areas of real estate financing, development, acquisitions, dispositions, and commercial leasing. In his new role as partner, Deyhle will continue his representation of real estate finance clients, and expand his work in the areas of commercial real estate financing and development.

Deyhle is licensed to practice in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, the District of Columbia and the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. He earned his J.D. from American University Washington College of Law (2007) and his B.S. in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell University (2004).

About Windels Marx. With offices in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP is a full-service law firm formed in the mid-nineteenth century. Today, Windels represents domestic and international clients in banking and finance, energy and environment, government and tobacco interests, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, technology and intellectual property and transportation. Learn more at www.windelsmarx.com.