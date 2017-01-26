Windermere Real Estate Donates $35,000 To Help #TackleHomelessness

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - In partnership with the Seattle Seahawks, Windermere Real Estate announced that it has made a $35,000 donation to YouthCare as a part of their #TackleHomelessness campaign. For every Seahawks home game tackle during the 2016 season, Windermere committed to donating $100 to YouthCare, a Seattle-based non-profit organization that has been providing services and support to homeless youth for more than 40 years. In honor of Bobby Wagner, the NFL leader in tackles during the 2016 regular season, Windermere made an additional donation for each of his 167 tackles. The final total came to $35,000.

"We are thankful to the Seahawks for an incredible season and the opportunity to collectively do our part to help Seattle's homeless youth," said OB Jacobi, President of Windermere Real Estate. Jacobi says the donation was made via the Windermere Foundation which to date has raised more than $33 million for low-income and homeless families.

Jacobi says that the donation will help fund YouthCare's Residential Care Programs, which provide both housing and tailored support services to youth transitioning from homelessness to stability and independence.

"Of the many things we appreciate about our partners at Windermere, is that they know the power of 'home'. What it means to end your day somewhere safe, familiar, that you're proud of. The young people we serve at YouthCare are often experiencing 'home' for the first time, while in our care. As they stabilize, and build the skills and confidence to navigate the rest of their young adulthood, knowing that there is a consistent, welcome place to call home is a critical first step," said Melinda Giovengo, CEO of YouthCare.

"We are thrilled our partnership with Windermere will positively impact and support the services that YouthCare is providing to help stop the cycle of homelessness in our community," Said Seahawks VP of Community Outreach Mike Flood.

About Windermere Real Estate

Windermere Real Estate is ranked the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,000 agents serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 85,000 home sales for more than $33.2 billion in dollar volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than 33 million dollars towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit www.windermere.com.

About Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks joined the National Football League (NFL) in 1976 as an expansion team. The Seahawks have won nine division titles and three conference championships. They are the only team to have played in both the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC) championship games. They have appeared in three Super Bowls, (Super Bowl XL, Super Bowl XLVIII and Super Bowl XLIX). The Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos, 43-8, in Super Bowl XLVIII to win their first title. The team plays at CenturyLink Field in downtown Seattle and is owned by local businessman, investor, and philanthropist Paul Allen.

About YouthCare

For more than 40 years, YouthCare has been providing essential services to Seattle's homeless youth. A local service provider, regional leader, and national voice of influence for homeless youth and young adults, YouthCare builds confidence and self-sufficiency for homeless youth by providing a continuum of care that includes outreach, basic services, emergency shelter, housing, counseling, education, employment training, and prevention services. To learn more about YouthCare's work in the community, please visit www.youthcare.org.