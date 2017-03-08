WindSim Brazil Launches Independent Technical and Engineering Services

Resulting in Higher Profits for Developers; Confirming our commitment to help corporations design and operate more profitable wind farms

TONSBERG, NORWAY and SAO PAULO, BRAZIL--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - WindSim AS, the leading provider and pioneer of CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) based wind modelling software utilized to optimize wind turbine placement and annual energy production now offers training, independent technical and engineering services to the wind industry in Brazil.

As an independent renewable energy consultancy and services provider with more than 12 years' front line project experience, Windsim provides expertise for over 120 projects, in 30 countries, at every stage of the project lifecycle: from feasibility, development, to operations and re-powering, and through all elements of due diligence.

Advanced CFD wind flow modeling offers significant benefits on accuracy and confidence. This technique is widely applied to reduce the error and uncertainty in spatial prediction of wind flow across the site resulting in enhancements in annual energy production up to 10%.

"Our investigation clearly indicated an increasing demand for more accurate studies which will allow for greater protection of financier's interests and WindSim has a comprehensive range of tools and experts which can help the industry to achieve this," said André Cerqueira, Country Manager, WindSim Brasil Consultoria LTDA.

WindSim software as tools have been used by over 300 companies worldwide, for more than 20% of the world installed capacity, trusted by developers, utility, manufactures, investors and academic institutes. We are committed to enhancing standards through continuous quality improvement practices and have a dedication to the provision of technical excellence.

About WindSim AS WindSim develops and delivers advanced software solutions and consulting services that help worldwide wind energy industry leaders design more profitable wind farms. WindSim, the company's flagship product, is a world-class software solution based on CFD that combines advanced numeric processing with compelling 3D visualization in a user-friendly interface. Founded in 1993, WindSim is privately-held and venture-backed. For more information, http://www.windsim.com.

Copyright © 2017 | WindSim™ | ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

WindSim and the WindSim logo are trademarks of WindSim AS. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.