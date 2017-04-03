WindSim Launches Power Line Optimization

Enabling increased transmission line capacity and renewable energy integration

TONSBERG, NORWAY and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - WindSim AS, the leading provider and pioneer of CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) based Wind Farm Design Tools (WFDT) utilized for the design of wind farms both onshore and offshore has introduced Wind Atlas and Power Line Optimization technologies resulting in up to 60% enhancement in wind plant transmission tie-line capacities.

Power Line provides a CFD based three-dimensional flow model for the transmission line area transferring the measurements from the local weather stations along the transmission line onto the whole length of the transmission line, providing an end-to-end high fidelity monitoring solution. Knowing the wind speed and direction at every span, extreme wind conditions can be detected or the conductor thermal capacity can be calculated very precisely and the capacity of the line can be increased through Dynamic Line Rating.

The dynamic line rating modeling and simulations can expand over hundreds of line-miles. The new Wind Atlas solution enables you to perform wind mapping over large areas as big as regions or countries by combining several WindSim projects into one simulation. Wind Atlas enables generation of a large wind resource map with the same accuracy and fidelity that WindSim is recognized for.

WindSim has been working together with researchers at the US Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to develop this new dynamic line rating methodology, which combines wind speed and wind direction as calculated by WindSim's CFD software with the cooling calculations done by INL's DLR methodology.

Join Us at AWEA Anaheim May 22-25 Booth #2984!

Transmission lines maximum capacity is traditionally limited by the conductor thermal capacity, which is defined by a static rating using predetermined environmental conditions assuming little or no wind blowing. Without accurately measuring environmental conditions and their effects, existing transmission lines can be critically underutilized. Using a dynamic line rating system to accurately monitor the wind and temperature and to transfer those conditions to every point along the electricity line leads to improved ampacity ratings.

"Based upon three validation pilot studies successfully concluded and information we have received via the Summer 2016 DOE Lab Corps program, we believe this combined INL dynamic line rating (DLR) methodology and WindSim Power Line Optimization solution has a unique competitive market advantage, and represents a disruptive energy solution that can provide a lower-cost method for removing power flow constraints," said Jake Gentle Power Systems Engineer - Project Manager, Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

System planners and grid operators will be informed of available transmission and distribution capacity that was previously restricted by Static Line Ratings (SLR), which, when integrated into utility operations, leads to lower energy costs for consumers, with up to and often beyond 40% increases in capacity above conservative static line limits. Adoption of DLR technologies will enable a smarter and more reliable electric grid.

WindSim software as tools have been used by over 300 companies worldwide, for more than 20% of the world installed capacity, trusted by developers, utility, manufactures, investors and academic institutes. We are committed to enhancing standards through continuous quality improvement practices and have a dedication to the provision of technical excellence.

About WindSim AS

WindSim develops and delivers advanced software solutions and consulting services that help worldwide wind energy industry leaders design more profitable wind farms. WindSim, the company's flagship product, is a world-class software solution based on CFD that combines advanced numeric processing with compelling 3D visualization in a user-friendly interface. Founded in 1993, WindSim is privately-held and venture-backed.

Copyright © 2017 | WindSim™ | ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

WindSim and the WindSim logo are trademarks of WindSim AS. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.