The Winebow Group's 6th Annual Women in Wine Leadership Symposium Featuring Jancis Robinson and Laura Catena Tackles Topics of Diversity, Inclusion, and Innovation in the Wine Industry

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - The Women in Wine Leadership Symposium (WWLS), the foremost conference dedicated to empowering and educating women in the wine industry, held its sixth annual gathering on October 2, 2017. Hosted by The Winebow Group, WWLS is an invitation-only event that brings together women from all sectors of the wine industry. Sommeliers, retailers, educators, journalists, as well as winemakers from around the world convene in New York City to share their experiences, insights, and strategies for success.

The Symposium kicked-off with a conversation between two headliners: Jancis Robinson, OBE, MW, was interviewed by Laura Catena, MD, and Managing Director, Bodega Catena Zapata. The 45-minute conversation covered a range of topics including self-promotion, work-life balance, and the challenges women in the wine industry continue to face. "Many men and some women are very anti all-women gatherings, and I understand the thinking behind that, but I do think that there are areas in which we need to exercise solidarity," Robinson said. "Women suffer more online abuse, and still routinely earn two-thirds as much money as the equivalent man."

Madeline Triffon, MS, moderated a thought-provoking panel titled, "Strategies for Cultivating Diversity and Innovation in the Workplace," featuring the research and insights of Jennifer Thorpe-Moscon, Ph.D., of the Catalyst Group, and wine industry leaders Cheron Cowan, General Manager and Wine Director at Harold's Meat + Three; Dorothy Gaiter, Senior Editor at Grape Collective; and Maria Garcia, Los Angeles-based sommelier.

According to Dr. Thorpe-Moscon, "It's essential that all talent not only be represented across the wine industry but also fully included. Catalyst research examined the experience of inclusion across six countries and found that employee perceptions of inclusion contributed more than 40% on average to reports of innovation." Thorpe-Moscon continued, "So inclusion -- the simultaneous experience of feeling a sense of belonging and being valued for your uniqueness on your team -- is critical for the innovation businesses need."

As in years past, a panel of producers from The Winebow Group's portfolio led attendees through a guided tasting of wines from their estates. The guided tasting panel, also moderated by Madeline Triffon, included Miriam Caporali, Valdipiatta; Alexandra Pereyre de Nonancourt, Laurent-Perrier; Nathalie Tollot, Domaine Tollot-Beaut; and Laura Catena, Bodega Catena Zapata.

WWLS continues to be supported by an esteemed advisory board. The board includes Mary Ewing-Mulligan, MW; Mary Gorman-McAdams, MW; Lisa Granik, MW; Karen King; Linda Lawry, DSW, CWE; Pascaline Lepeltier, MS; Teresa Low; Melissa Sutherland; and Beth von Benz.

"Since its inception, WWLS has helped shape the conversation around how women perceive their place in the wine industry," says Pascaline Lepeltier. "Without a doubt, addressing important issues and themes, along with the quality of the speakers, furthers a self-awareness that is much needed in our industry; awareness that empowers women and leads us to reach and achieve our goals."

About Women in Wine Leadership Symposium (WWLS)

The WWLS was created in 2012 by The Winebow Group as a forum to bring together leading women from all sectors of the wine world, including established trailblazers and "up-and-comers," to share success stories, discuss the challenges women face, and create a more diverse, dynamic, and successful industry for everyone. The WWLS was inspired by the exceptional women winemakers and producers in The Winebow Group's extensive portfolio and is now an annual educational and networking event. For more information about WWLS, please visit WomenWineLeaders.com.

About The Winebow Group

The Winebow Group comprises national importer and distribution houses that offer comprehensive portfolios of fine wine and craft spirits from around the world. The company represents some of the most established, family-owned properties in prominent growing areas, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. With a focus on education and outstanding customer service, The Winebow Group's distribution network reaches over 70 percent of the wine consumption in the U.S. and includes the states of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. This unprecedented reach and level of service make the company unique in the fine wine and craft spirits sector. For more information, please visit TheWinebowGroup.com.

About Cornerstone Communications

Cornerstone Communications, Ltd. is a full-service public relations, marketing and event management agency specializing in wine, food, travel, and other lifestyle clients. With over 25 years of experience, Cornerstone Communications has built a reputation in expanding brand awareness with fresh approaches and providing effective marketing solutions for luxury products. For more information, please visit Cornerstonepr.com.