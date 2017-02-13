WinMagic Appoints Executive Vice President & CTO

Former Intel Security/McAfee Leader Joins to Accelerate Product Innovation, Customer Expansion to Cloud and to Drive Outstanding Customer Experiences

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - WinMagic, an award-winning encryption and intelligent key management security solution provider, today announced the appointment of Simon Hunt as Executive Vice President & CTO. Simon joins WinMagic from Intel Security/McAfee, where he was the CTO of the Enterprise Security Portfolio and spearheaded the McAfee Secure Home Platform. Prior to Intel Security/McAfee, he was the Founder and Chief Technology Officer of SafeBoot, brokering the $350 million acquisition by McAfee in 2007. As Executive Vice President & CTO, Simon will oversee engineering, product management, next-generation technology and evangelism.

"To sustain incredible innovations and outstanding customer experiences, we hire truly exceptional people to fill every position," said Thi Nguyen-Huu, CEO of WinMagic. "When two industry founders come together with a shared understanding that data is the most important asset of any business, we can drive WinMagic's vision to provide cutting-edge products and services that enable global organizations to secure data wherever it resides, across any end point and virtualized or Cloud IaaS environment. Simon will help accelerate this vision and our products and services roadmap."

Simon has 20 years of experience in roles spanning engineering, product and business management within security technology and joins WinMagic as it enters into its 20th year in security, offering software full disk encryption when it was founded in 1997.

"We're in the midst of a sea change as enterprises deploy new workloads into public clouds such as AWS, Azure and the Google Cloud Platform," said Hunt. "It's a great honor to be joining WinMagic, an iconic company in the industry which has played an essential role in helping customers manage security through the complexity of running ever-larger and more heterogeneous IT footprints. As our customers adopt data protection practices and increase their agility, WinMagic has an excellent opportunity to be their trusted partner on that journey."

"We're fortunate to have attracted an executive of Simon's extraordinary pedigree to guide WinMagic's growth," said Mark Hickman, COO at WinMagic. "Simon has a successful history designing multi-year Gartner MQ top-right leading products, building businesses of great and lasting value, and executing impressively to accelerate growth and diversification. With interest growing quickly in WinMagic's cloud security solutions, Simon will help us build on our strong lead in transforming how data is protected."

About WinMagic

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, WinMagic provides key management for all encryption needs. With the leading SecureDoc product line, WinMagic continues to provide easy-to-use and robust data security solutions for wherever data is stored, providing enterprise grade encryption and key management policies for all operating systems. For more information, please visit www.winmagic.com or call 1-888-879-5879.

