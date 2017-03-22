Winnebago Industries Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

Quarterly gross margin expansion of 210 basis points compared to prior year; Towable segment accounted for 46% of revenue in second quarter of Fiscal 2017

FOREST CITY, IA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. ( NYSE : WGO), a leading United States recreation vehicle manufacturer, today reported financial results for the Company's second quarter of Fiscal 2017.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

Revenues for the Fiscal 2017 second quarter ended February 25, 2017, were $370.5 million, an increase of 64.2%, compared to $225.7 million for the Fiscal 2016 period. Gross profit was $49.3 million, an increase of 95.1% compared to $25.3 million for the Fiscal 2016 period as gross profit margins expanded 210 basis points driven by the favorable inclusion of Grand Design products within the overall sales mix. Operating income was $28.4 million for the current quarter, an improvement of 110.1% compared to $13.5 million in the second quarter of last year. Fiscal 2017 second quarter net income was $15.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, an increase of 63.3% compared to $9.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe commented, "Our second quarter results reflect our progress in transforming Winnebago into a larger company with greater scale, a more balanced portfolio, increased profitability and better positioned to compete effectively across the entire RV market. In our first full quarter with Grand Design as part of our organization, we continued to deliver significant wholesale and retail growth in our Towable segment, enabling us to reach our highest level of consolidated gross margin in nearly a decade. In addition to delivering improved profitability, we also made significant progress in further strengthening our balance sheet by reducing our debt by $13 million in the quarter. As we move into the second half of 2017, we intend to build on this momentum by further expanding Towable market penetration and working diligently to improve future results for our Motorized business by strengthening product value and leveraging our reputation for industry leading customer service."

Significant items impacting income before income taxes in the second quarter of Fiscal 2017:

Postretirement health care benefit income: as previously disclosed, the Company's decision to terminate its postretirement health care plan effective January 1, 2017 positively impacted the quarter by $12.0 million or $0.25 per diluted share, net of tax, compared to prior year postretirement health care benefit income of $1.6 million or $0.04 per diluted share, net of tax. All of the benefits of this plan termination have now been recorded in the financial statements and there will be no further impact on a prospective basis.



Grand Design acquisition related expenses:

-- additional transaction costs related to the Grand Design acquisition were $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, net of tax

-- a full quarter of amortization expense of $10.4 million was recorded related to the definite-lived intangible assets acquired, or $0.22 per diluted share, net of tax. We expect that there will be a similar level of amortization expense in the third quarter of Fiscal 2017 as the remaining backlog-related intangible assets are amortized. Starting in the fiscal fourth quarter, we expect amortization expense will be approximately $2.0 million per quarter through Fiscal 2021.

-- a full quarter of interest expense of $5.2 million was recorded related to the debt established to fund the acquisition, or $0.11 per diluted share, net of tax.

Excluding these items as well as depreciation expense, consolidated adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $29.1 million compared to $13.3 million last year, an increase of 118.5%.

Motorized

Revenues for the Motorized segment were $198.9 million for the quarter, down 3.0% from the previous year. Although unit deliveries were up 3.6% over the prior year same quarter, the average selling price of product sold decreased 5.2% due to a shift in product mix. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $9.1 million, down 22.3% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 110 basis points, primarily driven by product mix, pricing pressures and acceleration of West Coast operations.

Towable

Revenues for the Towable segment were $171.6 million for the quarter, up $151.0 million over the prior year, driven by the addition of $143.6 million in revenue from the Grand Design acquisition and continued strong organic growth from Winnebago-branded Towable products in excess of 36%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $20.0 million, up $18.4 million over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 400 basis points primarily due to the inclusion of Grand Design's products within this segment.

Balance Sheet

As of February 25, 2017, the Company had total outstanding debt of $329.5 million ($340.0 million of debt, net of debt issuance costs of $10.5 million) and working capital of $142.1 million. The debt to equity ratio was 81.8% and the current ratio was 1.9 as of the end of the quarter. Cash from operations improved by $14.0 million compared to the same period last year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percent and per share data) Three Months Ended February 25, 2017 February 27, 2016 Net revenues $ 370,510 100.0 % $ 225,672 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 321,194 86.7 % 200,396 88.8 % Gross profit 49,316 13.3 % 25,276 11.2 % Operating expenses: Selling 9,553 2.6 % 4,929 2.2 % General and administrative 12,540 3.4 % 8,437 3.7 % Postretirement health care benefit income (11,983 ) (3.2 )% (1,593 ) (0.7 )% Transaction costs 463 0.1 % - - % Amortization of intangible assets 10,367 2.8 % - - % Total operating expenses 20,940 5.7 % 11,773 5.2 % Operating income 28,376 7.7 % 13,503 6.0 % Interest expense 5,178 1.4 % - - % Non-operating expense 4 - % 18 - % Income before income taxes 23,194 6.3 % 13,485 6.0 % Provision for income taxes 7,916 2.1 % 4,131 1.8 % Net income $ 15,278 4.1 % $ 9,354 4.1 % Income per common share: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 31,577 26,936 Diluted 31,686 27,015 Percentages may not add due to rounding differences. Six Months Ended February 25, 2017 February 27, 2016 Net revenues $ 615,818 100.0 % $ 439,895 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 537,627 87.3 % 389,370 88.5 % Gross profit 78,191 12.7 % 50,525 11.5 % Operating expenses: Selling 15,423 2.5 % 9,944 2.3 % General and administrative 22,446 3.6 % 17,257 3.9 % Postretirement health care benefit income (24,796 ) (4.0 )% (2,938 ) (0.7 )% Transaction costs 5,925 1.0 % - - % Amortization of intangible assets 12,418 2.0 % - - % Total operating expenses 31,416 5.1 % 24,263 5.5 % Operating income 46,775 7.6 % 26,262 6.0 % Interest expense 6,306 1.0 % - - % Non-operating income (83 ) - % (117 ) - % Income before income taxes 40,552 6.6 % 26,379 6.0 % Provision for taxes 13,536 2.2 % 8,467 1.9 % Net income $ 27,016 4.4 % $ 17,912 4.1 % Income per common share: Basic $ 0.91 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,707 26,956 Diluted 29,827 27,042 Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) Feb 25,

2017 Aug 27,

2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,931 $ 85,583 Receivables, net 120,498 66,184 Inventories 148,456 122,522 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,943 6,300 Total current assets 293,828 280,589 Total property and equipment, net 67,858 55,931 Other assets: Goodwill 245,393 1,228 Other intangible assets, net 240,682 - Investment in life insurance 26,862 26,492 Deferred income taxes 14,203 18,753 Other assets 5,895 7,725 Total assets $ 894,721 $ 390,718 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 66,873 $ 44,134 Current maturities of long-term debt 11,301 - Income taxes payable - 19 Accrued expenses 73,513 48,796 Total current liabilities 151,687 92,949 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, less current maturities 318,164 - Unrecognized tax benefits 1,926 2,461 Deferred compensation and postretirement health care benefits, net of current portion 19,370 26,949 Other 959 - Total non-current liabilities 340,419 29,410 Shareholders' equity 402,615 268,359 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 894,721 $ 390,718

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended Feb 25, Feb 27, 2017 2016 Operating activities: Net income $ 27,016 $ 17,912 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 3,428 2,763 Amortization of intangible assets 12,418 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 485 - LIFO expense 598 588 Stock-based compensation 1,539 1,266 Deferred income taxes 6,857 819 Postretirement benefit income and deferred compensation expenses (24,034 ) (1,915 ) Other (452 ) (502 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Inventories (11,232 ) (22,592 ) Receivables, prepaid and other assets (21,551 ) (8,988 ) Income taxes and unrecognized tax benefits (4,631 ) (1,456 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 16,131 5,265 Postretirement and deferred compensation benefits (1,430 ) (1,972 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,142 (8,812 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,938 ) (16,357 ) Proceeds from the sale of property 65 10 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (394,694 ) - Proceeds from life insurance - 295 Other 620 (3 ) Net cash used in investing activities (400,947 ) (16,055 ) Financing activities: Payments for purchase of common stock (1,365 ) (3,054 ) Payments of cash dividends (6,370 ) (5,455 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (11,020 ) - Borrowings on credit facility 366,400 - Repayment of credit facility (26,400 ) - Other (92 ) 9 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 321,153 (8,500 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (74,652 ) (33,367 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 85,583 70,239 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,931 $ 36,872 Supplemental cash flow disclosure: Income taxes paid, net $ 11,692 $ 12,848 Interest paid $ 1,731 $ - Non-cash transactions: Issuance of Winnebago common stock for acquisition of business $ 124,066 $ - Capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 322 $ 750

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) - Motorized (In thousands, except unit data) Quarter Ended Feb 25, 2017 % of Revenue Feb 27, 2016 % of Revenue Change Net revenues $ 198,936 $ 205,138 $ (6,202 ) (3.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA 9,117 4.6 % 11,740 5.7 % (2,623 ) (22.3 )% Unit deliveries Feb 25, 2017 Product Mix % 1 Feb 27, 2016 Product Mix % 1 Change Class A 800 38.0 % 836 41.1 % (36 ) (4.3 )% Class B 376 17.8 % 258 12.7 % 118 45.7 % Class C 931 44.2 % 939 46.2 % (8 ) (0.9 )% Total motorhomes 2,107 100.0 % 2,033 100.0 % 74 3.6 % Six Months Ended Feb 25, 2017 % of Revenue Feb 27, 2016 % of Revenue Change Net revenues $ 394,061 $ 402,478 $ (8,417 ) (2.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA 19,140 4.9 % 23,464 5.8 % (4,324 ) (18.4 )% Unit deliveries Feb 25, 2017 Product Mix % 1 Feb 27, 2016 Product Mix % 1 Change Class A 1,466 35.7 % 1,587 40.1 % (121 ) (7.6 )% Class B 677 16.5 % 497 12.6 % 180 36.2 % Class C 1,964 47.8 % 1,870 47.3 % 94 5.0 % Total motorhomes 4,107 100.0 % 3,954 100.0 % 153 3.9 % As Of Feb 25, Feb 27, Backlog 2 2017 2016 Change Units 2,143 2,792 (649 ) (23.2 )% Dollars $ 191,522 $ 253,492 $ (61,970 ) (24.4 )% Dealer Inventory Units 5,068 4,737 331 7.0 %

1 Percentages may not add due to rounding differences. 2 We include in our backlog all accepted orders from dealers to be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be canceled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty and, therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) - Towable (In thousands, except unit data) Quarter Ended Feb 25, 2017 % of Revenue Feb 27, 2016 % of Revenue Change Net revenues $ 171,574 $ 20,534 $ 151,040 735.6 % Adjusted EBITDA 19,954 11.6 % 1,563 7.6 % 18,391 1,176.6 % Unit deliveries Feb 25, 2017 Product Mix % 1 Feb 27, 2016 Product Mix % 1 Change Travel trailer 3,046 56.3 % 796 83.4 % 2,250 282.7 % Fifth wheel 2,365 43.7 % 158 16.6 % 2,207 1,396.8 % Total towables 5,411 100.0 % 954 100.0 % 4,457 467.2 % Six Months Ended Feb 25, % of Feb 27, % of 2017 Revenue 2016 Revenue Change Net revenues $ 221,757 $ 37,417 $ 184,340 492.7 % Adjusted EBITDA 24,610 11.1 % 2,623 7.0 % 21,987 838.2 % Unit deliveries Feb 25, 2017 Product Mix % 1 Feb 27, 2016 Product Mix % 1 Change Travel trailer 4,555 61.4 % 1,520 85.9 % 3,035 199.7 % Fifth wheel 2,868 38.6 % 250 14.1 % 2,618 1,047.2 % Total towables 7,423 100.0 % 1,770 100.0 % 5,653 319.4 % As Of Backlog 2 Feb 25, 2017 Feb 27, 2016 Change Units 8,490 168 8,322 4,953.6 % Dollars $ 261,995 $ 3,336 $ 258,659 7,753.6 % Dealer Inventory Units 9,216 2,306 6,910 299.7 %

1 Percentages may not add due to rounding differences. 2 We include in our backlog all accepted orders from dealers to be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be canceled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty and, therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the accompanying news release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the news release. The non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying news release may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Feb 25, Feb 27, Feb 25, Feb 27, (In thousands) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income $ 15,278 $ 9,354 $ 27,016 $ 17,912 Interest expense 5,178 - 6,306 - Provision for income taxes 7,916 4,131 13,536 8,467 Depreciation 1,848 1,393 3,428 2,763 Amortization of intangible assets 10,367 - 12,418 - EBITDA 40,587 14,878 62,704 29,142 Postretirement health care benefit income (11,983 ) (1,593 ) (24,796 ) (2,938 ) Transaction costs 463 - 5,925 - Non-operating expense (income) 4 18 (83 ) (117 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,071 $ 13,303 $ 43,750 $ 26,087

The Company has provided non-GAAP performance measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a comparable measure to illustrate the effect of non-recurring transactions occurring during the quarter and improve comparability of our results from period to period. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information about our operating performance because they exclude amounts that we do not consider part of our core operating results when assessing our performance. These types of adjustments are also specified in the definition of certain measures required under the terms of our credit facility. Examples of items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA include the postretirement health care benefit results from terminating the plan and the transaction costs related to our acquisition of Grand Design.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures (a) to evaluate the Company's historical and prospective financial performance as well as its performance relative to competitors and peers as they assist in highlighting trends; (b) to measure operational profitability on a consistent basis; (c) in presentations to the members of our board of directors to enable our board of directors to have the same measurement basis of operating performance as is used by management in their assessments of performance and in forecasting and budgeting for our company; (d) to evaluate potential acquisitions; and, (e) to ensure compliance with covenants and restricted activities under the terms of our credit facility. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.