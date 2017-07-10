Winners announced for the World Finance Forex Awards 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - While many businesses may have floundered amid the uncertainty that 2016 brought, the forex industry suddenly found itself in advantageous circumstances. In this new era of instability, wild currency fluctuations are presenting seemingly unlimited opportunities for traders to both win and lose. The winners of this year's World Finance Forex Awards represent the best of the industry and will see the current climate as something to welcome, not fear.

2016 was a year that taught the world to expect the unexpected. From the election of Donald Trump, the UK's decision to leave the European Union and the many other shocks that emerged, each month brought a fresh new twist. For many companies this meant adopting a 'wait-and-see' tactic, leading to a challenging business environment for almost everyone.

The forex sector was far more exciting. With each of these major political shifts came swinging currency valuations, giving traders the perfect environment to operate in. With more uncertainty guaranteed for the next several years, there is plenty of room for forex experts to deliver exceptional results. This has made identifying the best in the industry an imperative.

For the latest issue of World Finance our research team, along with our readers, has found the best traders in the world for accolade in the World Finance Forex Awards 2017. The businesses receiving recognition have a proven track record of success and are the best placed to navigate in the challenging years ahead.

