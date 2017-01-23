Winning Brands Expands Its Reach

New Activity in Quebec Supports Developments at Lowe's

Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com has started implementing a plan to raise its profile in new digital and physical markets that are language-based. In the first such initiative, Winning Brands has gone live with a new French language portal and introduced an additional sales agency relationship in Quebec for its 1000+ Stain Remover brand. www.1000PlusFrancais.com.

Quebec is the French-speaking Canadian province, with a population of 8 million, where U.S. home improvement giant Lowe's recently acquired Canada's largest home improvement retailer, RONA. 1000+ Stain Remover is listed with Lowe's in Canada. The new portal will help Winning Brands to provide best possible service to Lowe's future interests in Quebec, and to project brand awareness of 1000+ Stain Remover in that market generally. It is estimated that 295 RONA stores in Quebec will convert to the Lowe's name and join Lowe's other Canadian locations under the Lowe's banner.

The next "language market" that Winning Brands will address is Spanish, with additional initiatives to be announced for digital and in-market relationships in that sphere.

Winning Brands' projection of its 1000+ Stain Remover brand into other language markets has been limited, yet 1000+ Stain Remover generates loyalty amongst consumers who have discovered it in foreign markets. Language support will accelerate this awareness. Foreign distribution of 1000+ Stain Remover is achieved in part through Winning Brands' listing with U.S.-based Do it Best Hardware group and Lancaster Distributing, both of which provide container shipping consolidation points for overseas, Caribbean and South American destinations. The strategy behind the Winning Brands new "language market" initiative for 1000+ Stain Remover is to foster discussion in these markets about the brand for growth synergies and local investor engagement. Winning Brands already has shareholders outside of North America.

Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, summarizes: "Winning Brands operations are picking up in 2017. Our scope is broadening again in relationships and product factors. We are laying the foundation for a stronger, better and more exciting company going forward."

Winning Brands is coming out of a quiet period during which it was assessing how to regain momentum. A recently announced $1.5 million Tier I offering under SEC Regulation A will enable Winning Brands to take new steps to support its brands, present and future. These brands will eventually include new items in launch partnerships with innovators whose inventions represent exceptional opportunities for public shareholders.

Mr. Lehner maintains a CEO weblog for the benefit of shareholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog . It is a journal of the company's mission, providing answers to many shareholder questions. It is a regular source of public information pertaining to the company pursuant to SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is expanding its scope to include cooperative product launches with innovators whose projects can benefit from public company partnership. Winning Brands has previously been, and continues to be, a manufacturer of record for advanced environmentally oriented cleaning solutions such as KIND®, 1000+™ Stain Remover, World's Most Versatile Cleaning Solution™, and others through its subsidiary Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd by means of contract packaging. 1000+ is an alternative to conventional cleaning solvents because of its unique desirable properties; VIDEOS Link; WEBSITE Link . The remarkable multi-cleaning characteristics of 1000+ Stain Remover for household, commercial and industrial applications can be seen on FACEBOOK. 1000+ Stain Remover is available to U.S. NAVY personnel at 7 NEX depots in Japan, Spain, Italy and the Middle East; in the U.S. at HOME DEPOT (online), WALMART (online), DO IT BEST HARDWARE stores and many independent retailers. In Canada, the leading chain retailer is LOWES HOME IMPROVEMENT:. 1000+ Stain Remover is also available in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, UK, Serbia and the Caribbean. TrackMoist, ReGUARD4 and BRILLIANT are industrial products by which Winning Brands serves commercial markets.

