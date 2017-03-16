Winning Brands; More Filings and Future Plans

Emphasis on Innovators Community is Bold Strategy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com has reached the half-way point in meeting requirements for a PINK Current Information designation by filing its 2015 Annual Report at www.OTCMarkets.com, as promised in a recent release. 2016 Q's are now being worked on and will start going up on OTC Markets as the next step. Winning Brands is implementing a comeback plan to operate within the Current Information Tier in Q2 2017. Winning Brands has also made it easier for stakeholders to follow these developments by launching its new Twitter feed yesterday: www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO.

In comments today, Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, gives a further glimpse of the role that these preparations play in the company's bold future plans.

"We are going beyond environmental cleaning solutions as the sum total of our future. Our current environmental cleaning product range doesn't even scratch the surface of what we are intending for the next 5 years. That was our beginning, yes. And that sector will strengthen for us again when the Regulation A offering is implemented in coming months, because the Regulation A financing will provide additional resources. But the big picture arises from the enormous response to our www.InnovatorsCommunity.com recruitment of inventors and product developers. We now have innovators contacting us regularly with cool product and technology concepts to consider for public company joint ventures. For the first time ever, Winning Brands is on the receiving end of proposals. We are now doing the selecting, not asking someone else to select us. This makes a huge difference in the quality of opportunities that can be cultivated for our shareholders", Mr. Lehner explained.

The "Innovators Community" initiative was launched by Winning Brands as a recruitment portal to connect with product developers, inventors and designers seeking partnerships to bring their innovations to market. The need for such partnerships is proven by the fact that only a small fraction of the tens of thousands of annual applicants make it through to screen time on national TV programs in which inventors "pitch" their ideas to select backers. The national innovation pool is growing much faster than all forms of venture capital and equity crowdfunding addresses. To tap into this unmet need, Winning Brands has created an adaptive network of external product launch experts to form teams around vetted projects that will be launched with public market capital through Winning Brands for the purpose of sharing sales revenue. www.InnovatorsCommunity.com is the portal for this innovator recruitment. It represents the raw material for Winning Brands future growth of shareholder value and has generated significant interest amongst innovators.

Mr. Lehner concludes: "This gives our WNBD shareholders a unique platform to participate in early sales growth of new product launches, with continuous re-evaluation and adjustments to keep the emerging portfolio fresh. We will have more specifics to share in due course. The operational model has been examined by very bright people. They consider it original, timely and immense in its potential over time. Most importantly, the innovators themselves love it. For the present moment, Winning Brands has housekeeping to complete so that we can implement our Regulation A and then get rolling with new projects."

Winning Brands maintains a CEO weblog for the benefit of shareholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog. It is a journal of the company's mission, providing answers to many shareholder questions. It is a regular source of public information pertaining to the company pursuant to SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is expanding its scope to include cooperative product launches with innovators whose projects can benefit from public company partnership. www.InnovatorsCommunity.com. Winning Brands has previously been, and continues to be, a manufacturer of record for advanced environmentally oriented cleaning solutions such as ReGUARD4™ fire service cleaner, KIND®, 1000+™ Stain Remover, World's Most Versatile Cleaning Solution™, and others through its subsidiary Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd by means of contract packaging. 1000+ is an alternative to conventional cleaning solvents for consumers because of its unique desirable properties; VIDEOS Link; WEBSITE Link. The versatility of 1000+ Stain Remover can be seen on FACEBOOK. 1000+ Stain Remover is available to U.S. NAVY personnel at 7 NEX depots in Japan, Spain, Italy and the Middle East; in the U.S. at HOME DEPOT (online), WALMART (online), DO IT BEST HARDWARE stores and many independent retailers. In Canada, the leading chain retailer is LOWES HOME IMPROVEMENT:. 1000+ Stain Remover is also available in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, UK, Serbia and the Caribbean. TrackMoist, ReGUARD4 www.ReGUARD4.com and BRILLIANT www.BRILLIANTWetCleaning.com are industrial products by which Winning Brands serves specialized professional markets.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. TrackMoist, 1000+, KIND, ReGUARD4 and BRILLIANT are trademarks of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd in connection with indicated uses.