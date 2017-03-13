Winning Brands Promissory Notes; Conversion Standstill Agreements

Reduction of Conversions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com has posted a supplemental filing at www.OTCMarkets.com over the weekend reporting a reduction/deferral of promissory note conversions. The November 11th filing reads as follows:

"Winning Brands has sought and received consent from holders of key promissory notes that are convertible into equity, to suspend the issuance of any new shares to these holders in respect of conversion notices received from this day forward, for not less than 60 days; the "standstill". Winning Brands is presently performing the tasks necessary to qualify for a restoration of the company's OTC Markets quotation tier to the designation "PINK Current Information", as previously announced publicly. This standstill will preserve normal trading conditions for Winning Brands common shares during the "period of anticipation" for the restoration of the Current Information designation, as well as after the actual restoration of the Current Information designation, which may take place within 30 days of this supplemental information filing. The standstill reflects the desire of the company to avoid unproductive dilution and demonstrates goodwill by promissory note holders toward the company and its long term best interests. No consideration arises to the holders of the promissory notes nor or any other party, in any form, for the standstill."

Winning Brands maintains a CEO weblog for the benefit of shareholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog. It is a journal of the company's mission, providing answers to many shareholder questions. It is a regular source of public information pertaining to the company pursuant to SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is expanding its scope to include cooperative product launches with innovators whose projects can benefit from public company partnership. Winning Brands has previously been, and continues to be, a manufacturer of record for advanced environmentally oriented cleaning solutions such as ReGUARD4™ fire service cleaner, KIND®, 1000+™ Stain Remover, World's Most Versatile Cleaning Solution™, and others through its subsidiary Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd by means of contract packaging. 1000+ is an alternative to conventional cleaning solvents for consumers because of its unique desirable properties; VIDEOS Link; WEBSITE Link. The versatility of 1000+ Stain Remover can be seen on FACEBOOK. 1000+ Stain Remover is available to U.S. NAVY personnel at 7 NEX depots in Japan, Spain, Italy and the Middle East; in the U.S. at HOME DEPOT (online), WALMART (online), DO IT BEST HARDWARE stores and many independent retailers. In Canada, the leading chain retailer is LOWES HOME IMPROVEMENT:. 1000+ Stain Remover is also available in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, UK, Serbia and the Caribbean. TrackMoist, ReGUARD4 www.ReGUARD4.com and BRILLIANT www.BRILLIANTWetCleaning.com are industrial products by which Winning Brands serves specialized professional markets.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. TrackMoist, 1000+, KIND, ReGUARD4 and BRILLIANT are trademarks of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd in connection with indicated uses.