Winning Brands Resumes Filings at OTC Markets

Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com has resumed filing at OTC Markets. This step delivers on the company's announcement in January 2017 that it was ramping-up operations following a quiet period, by implementing measures to restore momentum, increase shareholder value and achieve new goals.

Regaining the OTC Markets Current Information Tier requires completion of 2015 and 2016 filings. With the uploading today of Q2 2015 at OTC Markets, the updating process is underway, according to schedule. Q3 2015 and Q4 2015 will be uploaded within one week. 2016 filings will begin shortly thereafter. By this schedule Winning Brands will be granted, and will be operating within, the Current Information "Pink" Tier again in Q2 2017, as planned.

This operational progress will support Winning Brands' announcement on January 11, 2017 that the company is preparing a minimum $1.5 Million Regulation A, Tier I filing with the SEC, by means of a Form 1-A. That filing is also scheduled for Q2 2017. The fact that a $1.5 Million securities purchase agreement has already been entered into in connection with the Regulation A plan benefits Winning Brands by removing any uncertainty about participation of subscribers in the Regulation A offering.

The updated 2015 and 2016 operating results being filed with OTC Markets show that despite the company's 2015 and 2016 challenge in obtaining capital for marketing, resulting in weaker sales during those past periods, Winning Brands retained operational integrity and managed to continue reducing its losses compared to earlier years. Consistent loss-reduction on a year-over-year basis, over several years, has been a hallmark of Winning Brands performance during its public period. This effective cost control positions Winning Brands as a strong candidate for achieving profitability from its lower cost base when pent-up sales and marketing opportunities are activated. The proceeds of the Regulation A financing will enable this new activity to occur.

To enhance future shareholder value for Winning Brands' shareholders beyond the company's original business plan, Winning Brands is placing new emphasis on revenue sharing opportunities with product innovators. This expands Winning Brands' scope of business prospects beyond its legacy sector of environmental cleaning solutions. Winning Brands management considers the combination of restored momentum for its core brands and access to new shared revenue from the pending joint ventures to be the key to its future success. Winning Brands reports that there are already inventor candidates waiting to participate in revenue sharing alliances in response to Winning Brands' innovation outreach at www.InnovatorsCommunity.com. This website recruitment platform for new product launch alliances is generating deal-flow of opportunities that did not exist for Winning Brands previously. The new website has been under development since 2016 at which time the operational structure of Innovators Community was being refined.

Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, comments: "Let's be blunt. Most aspiring micro-cap companies don't succeed. The hurdles are too great. However, there is a small group of survivors who become winners. They persist, they adapt, they evolve. The process is Darwinian – it's survival of the fittest. It is from these few micro-cap survivors who have overcome the longest period of learning and challenge that the greatest can actually be expected. Such firms have shown that they have the tenacity to make it. Winning Brands is such a company. We are proven survivors, passionate about what we do and positioning ourselves to go beyond surviving to thriving. The outlook for Winning Brands is definitely improving again. By combining the lessons of our legacy work with the new energy of enthusiastic innovators, we have the best of both worlds for good things ahead."

Mr. Lehner maintains a CEO weblog for the benefit of shareholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog. It is a journal of the company's mission, providing answers to many shareholder questions. It is a regular source of public information pertaining to the company pursuant to SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is expanding its scope to include cooperative product launches with innovators whose projects can benefit from public company partnership. Winning Brands has previously been, and continues to be, a manufacturer of record for advanced environmentally oriented cleaning solutions such as ReGUARD4™ fire service cleaner, KIND®, 1000+™ Stain Remover, World's Most Versatile Cleaning Solution™, and others through its subsidiary Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd by means of contract packaging. 1000+ is an alternative to conventional cleaning solvents for consumers because of its unique desirable properties; VIDEOS Link; WEBSITE Link. The versatility of 1000+ Stain Remover can be seen on FACEBOOK. 1000+ Stain Remover is available to U.S. NAVY personnel at 7 NEX depots in Japan, Spain, Italy and the Middle East; in the U.S. at HOME DEPOT (online), WALMART (online), DO IT BEST HARDWARE stores and many independent retailers. In Canada, the leading chain retailer is LOWES HOME IMPROVEMENT:. 1000+ Stain Remover is also available in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, UK, Serbia and the Caribbean. TrackMoist, ReGUARD4 www.ReGUARD4.com and BRILLIANT www.BRILLIANTWetCleaning.com are industrial products by which Winning Brands serves specialized professional markets.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. TrackMoist, 1000+, KIND, ReGUARD4 and BRILLIANT are trademarks of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd in connection with indicated uses.

