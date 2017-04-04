Winslow Technology Group LLC Named on CRN's 2017 Tech Elite 250 List

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - IT solutions leader Winslow Technology Group (WTG) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named WTG to its 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations -- which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support -- are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

"We are committed to continuous improvement through attainment of industry leading certifications, enabling our technical sales team to consistently perform at their highest capabilities," said Scott Winslow, President and Founder of WTG. "Not only do these certifications make our employees more knowledgeable in the ever-changing IT landscape, they demonstrate WTG's technical competency as we develop complex solutions for our customers. The dedication our team has for ongoing skill development helps us provide the best service possible for our clients."

Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company commented, "This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers. They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation -- the CRN Tech Elite 250."

About WTG

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing "better IT solutions" for our customers. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their businesses by realizing the benefits of hyper-converged, software-defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. We provide expertise in the areas of server, storage, networking, security, virtualization, hyper-convergence, and data protection technologies. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, legal, and more. We deliver proven solutions that are easy-to-use, feature rich, and affordable. Our core principles are to select the right technology partner, provide unparalleled technical expertise, deliver exceptional service, and demonstrate an unyielding commitment to customer satisfaction. WTG's industry recognition includes being named to Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies, CRN Fast Growth, Boston Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Companies, and a four-time Dell Partner of the Year award winner. For more information, visit http://www.winslowtg.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

