Winslow Technology Group LLC Names Ed Palmer as New Chief Operating Officer

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - IT solutions leader Winslow Technology Group (WTG) announced today that Ed Palmer has joined the organization as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Palmer will be responsible for operational strategy, planning, and execution to help scale the business.

A twenty-eight-year veteran of the IT industry, Palmer brings expertise in the areas of strategic partner alliances, business development, sales operations, professional services, managed services, product marketing and operational efficiencies. Most recently, Palmer held a senior level executive position focusing on strategic partner alliances and operations at Forsythe Solutions Group, a large National Solution Provider. Palmer began his career at StorageTek where he was a standout performer for many years. He subsequently held several key field leadership positions at StorageTek, Storability Software and Sun Microsystems. Palmer earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic Engineering Technology from Wentworth Institute of Technology and his MBA from Boston University. Ed, his wife Kristen, and family reside in the Boston area.

"I feel extremely lucky that Ed is joining the WTG team," says Scott Winslow, President and Founder of WTG. "Ed and I cut our teeth together in the industry at StorageTek many years ago and I have seen first-hand the dramatic impact he can make on an organization. I am really excited to be working with him again. I know that Ed will help Winslow Technology Group to grow our company even faster and scale our business to achieve our very aggressive growth targets."

"With the myriad of technology offerings available, including traditional IT, hyper-converged, and hybrid cloud infrastructures, selecting the right IT solution can be a challenging proposition," said Ed Palmer. "The passion and enthusiasm that Scott and the WTG team have for truly focusing on their customers' requirements, simplifying the IT selection process, and delivering white glove service is very compelling. This focus has enabled Winslow Technology Group to experience significant growth. I am extremely excited to be joining WTG in this new role, and I look forward to helping accelerate the growth moving forward."

About Winslow

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing "better IT solutions" for our customers. The company has been named to Inc. Magazines Fastest Growing Private Companies, CRN Fast Growth, BBJ's Fastest Growing Private Companies, and a four-time Dell Partner of the Year. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their businesses by realizing the benefits of hyper-converged, software-defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. We provide expertise in the areas of server, storage, networking, security, virtualization, hyper-convergence, and data protection technologies. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, legal, and more. We deliver proven solutions that are easy-to-use, feature rich, and affordable. Our core principles are to select the right technology partner, provide unparalleled technical expertise, deliver exceptional service, and demonstrate an unyielding commitment to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit http://www.winslowtg.com