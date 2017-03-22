Winwell Ventures Announces Strategic Investment Into Carlin by Goldcorp Inc. in Second and Final Tranche of Carlin's C$18,500,000 Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) -

Winwell Ventures Inc. ("Winwell") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 17, 2017, Carlin Opportunities Inc. ("Carlin") has completed its second and final tranche of its private placement of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts"), whereby Carlin issued 7,500,000 Subscription Receipts to Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp") at a price of C$1.00 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate proceeds of C$7,500,000 (the "Goldcorp Offering"). The Subscription Receipts were issued on the same terms and conditions as those issued pursuant to the brokered offering for C$11,000,000 (and together with the Goldcorp Offering, the "Offering"), details of which are more particularly described in the news release of Winwell issued on March 17, 2017 and available on Winwell's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Upon completion of the Transactions (as defined below), Contact Gold Corp., as the resulting issuer ("Contact Gold"), and Goldcorp will enter into an investor rights agreement whereby as long as Goldcorp maintains a 7.5% or greater equity ownership interest in Contact Gold:

Goldcorp will have the right to maintain its pro rata ownership percentage of Contact Gold during future financings;

Goldcorp will have a "top up" right to increase its equity ownership percentage to a maximum of 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Contact Gold (the " Contact Gold Shares ") until the earlier of the date on which it elects not to exercise its participation right in any future financing or it disposes of any Contact Gold Shares other than to its affiliates;

Contact Gold will form, at Goldcorp's request, a technical committee and Goldcorp will have the right to appoint not less than 25% of the members of the technical committee; and

If Goldcorp elects to sell a block of more than 5% of the Contact Gold Shares, Contact Gold will have the right to designate buyers.

Assuming the escrow release conditions of the Offering are satisfied on or prior to June 8, 2017, the proceeds from the Offering shall be used by Contact Gold: (i) to fund the indirect acquisition of a portfolio of 2,762 unpatented mining claims distributed over 13 gold properties located on Nevada's Carlin and Independence gold trends (and together with the completion of the arrangement between Carlin and Winwell, the "Transactions") and to perform exploration drilling on the acquired gold projects in Nevada; and (ii) for general working capital purposes.

Fort Capital Partners ("Fort Capital") acted as a financial advisor to Carlin in connection with the Goldcorp Offering. Fort Capital will be entitled to a cash fee representing 5.5% of the proceeds of the Goldcorp Offering, which was placed into escrow on the closing date of the Goldcorp Offering and will be released to Fort Capital upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions of the Offering.

Upon completion of the Transactions, Goldcorp will own approximately 15% of the Contact Gold Shares on a non-diluted basis. Prior to the completion of the Goldcorp Offering, Goldcorp did not own any securities of Carlin or Winwell.

