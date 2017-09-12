Wiretap Names Sean 'Ringo' Doran Director of Design, Jason Morgan Head of Behavioral Intelligence

Doran and Morgan will simplify and innovate Wiretap's product design and psychology, creating human-centered technology experiences, and building behavioral intelligence innovation into Wiretap's secure collaboration solutions

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Wiretap, a leading innovator of solutions designed to secure and safely grow the use and governance needs of Enterprise Social Networks (ESNs), today announced the appointments of Sean 'Ringo' Doran as Director of Design, and Jason Morgan as Head of Behavioral Intelligence. Respected and influential industry experts, Doran and Morgan will simplify and innovate Wiretap's product design and psychology in two ways: developing technology for human-centered experiences, and by building behavioral intelligence into Wiretap's security platform.

Doran is responsible for all design at Wiretap, including the look and feel of the Wiretap platform, user interface, branding and major new initiatives, including maximizing the effectiveness of Wiretap's cognitive visualizations. Morgan leads the behavioral intelligence team in implementing the full data science pipeline, from data acquisition and warehousing through model deployment, with a heavy focus on developing predictive natural language and network models for enterprise social collaboration.

Wiretap Co-founder and CEO Jeff Schumann: "Ringo and Jason are among the best and most respected in the industry and their addition strengthens the investment we are making in building a category leading human-centered, predictive intelligence experience. We are excited to have them join our growing team to rapidly introduce incredible value and insight for our customers."

Prior to Wiretap, Doran led design and user interface development for the Spot Innovation team at Nationwide Mutual Insurance. By helping revitalize Nationwide's enterprise-wide Hackathon, he inspired a culture of collaboration and rapid idea validation. Starting his career as a consultant for Sequent, Sean worked with Fortune 100 and 500 Human Resources departments by designing and developing interactive training, organizational change management and employee engagement initiatives.

Doran graduated from The Ohio State University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in New Media and Communication Technology with a focus on Human-Computer Interaction. Active in the local Columbus tech community, Doran was recruited to head marketing and serve as co-organizer for Columbus Web Group in 2015. He went on to triple its membership to over 2,700 members today, helping to make it the largest tech Meetup in Ohio.

Morgan previously served as a data scientist at Nationwide Mutual Insurance, where he designed and analyzed experiments focused on improving sales conversions and business operations; developed automated computer vision models for image segmentation, feature detection, and optical character recognition; and built predictive recommendation models for online sales engines. Morgan has presented at top national conferences, including Blackhat (Web Timing Attacks Made Practical with Timothy Morgan in 2015). Morgan has taught courses in network modeling and statistical methodology at the undergraduate and graduate levels, and is co-authoring a textbook on social network models titled Inferential Network Analysis, currently under contract with Cambridge University Press. He has also been published in academic journals for applied statistics. Morgan earned his PhD in political methodology from The Ohio State University in 2015, where he retains a Visiting Scholar position. His research interests include applications of inferential network and latent variable models, computational statistics, and Bayesian modeling.

Wiretap empowers safe, intuitive and intelligent collaboration by closing the security gaps inherent in today's ubiquitous Enterprise Social Networks (ESNs), from Microsoft Teams to Office 365, and Slack to Workplace by Facebook. Wiretap technology is built on behavioral intelligence technology and its experiential design fits naturally within the ESN experience, where employees share new ideas, exchange information and accelerate productivity.

About Wiretap

Wiretap empowers organizations to safely grow their Enterprise Social Networks and collaboration tools such as Microsoft Yammer®, Workplace by Facebook and Slack, by securing against intellectual property and confidential data leaks, insider threats, HR policy violations, compliance issues and external sharing risks. As a critical part of an organization's overall security fabric, Wiretap encourages and facilitates safe collaboration by monitoring files and conversations, as well as blocking material or communication that could place a company at risk. Wiretap is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio - a city ranked #1 for scaling startups1 and #8 in U.S. cities for tech job growth2. For more information visit www.wiretap.com and follow @WiretapSecurity.

1 Kauffman Foundation, Forbes, Zillow

2 Praxis Strategy Group, 2012

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/12/11G145333/Images/Doran-b867a6eaba9f8271bdf6e7ec15390901.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/12/11G145333/Images/Morgan-20e442398e78910f85e4d9bfc5fa1ab9.jpg