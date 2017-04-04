Wispeo App Simplifies HD Video and Photo File Sharing

Say goodbye to quality loss, trimming, file compression, and logins when sharing videos and photos

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Wispeo, the fastest and easiest way to share hi-res videos, photos, and other large files directly from your smartphone, today announced its app is available on iOS, Android, and Apple TV. With Wispeo, you don't have to let the videos and pictures on your phone go unshared ever again -- simply download the app, select the files you want to share, and Wispeo will generate a link to the shared files that can be sent to up to 25 recipients.

Unlike traditional methods to share media through email or text, Wispeo doesn't need to compress or alter those files for you to share them. Instead, Wispeo preserves the original quality of uploaded media and hosts it free for up to 30 days. In addition, senders and recipients don't have to create an account or log in to use Wispeo. Shared videos and photos can be downloaded directly to any device or computer.

"We've been trained to either delete photos or shorten the videos we record on our phones in order to save space, but why is this still the case?" said Grant Calder, Founder of Wispeo. "With Wispeo, we're making it easy to share HD video and hi-res images directly from your phone--no compressing, condensing, cords or logging into a hosting service at either end."

Wispeo's features and benefits:

Easily share your memories: Unique generated links can be shared via text and email, and are used to easily send and receive high-res photos and HD videos

No login required: Easily send and access files shared through Wispeo with or without an account

Flexibility: Transfer any type of media (video, image, document, etc.) across iOS, Android, and desktop devices

Share extension: Share videos and photos from within other apps on your phone (just like Facebook or Twitter)

Set it and forget it: Share your videos and images in the background while you browse through other apps on your phone

Ample time to share and view: Wispeo links last for 30 days and Apple TV users will be able to view all the media they send or receive via smartphone and desktop on their set box top





"There is a gap in the market for a mobile sharing service focused on quick and easy file transfer without compromising the file's quality," said Jason Stebbing, Head of Product & Marketing at Wispeo. "There's absolutely no compression with Wispeo, and each link hosts up to 3GB of data, allowing users to send up to 50 high-quality media assets to 25 recipients at once."

Wispeo is free to download at the App Store and Google Play. For more information, please visit www.wispeo.com.

About Wispeo

Wispeo makes sharing full-resolution videos, photos, and large files a breeze. With our apps for mobile, and desktop, simply pick your files, send a link and be sure that what you're sharing will be seen at the highest possible quality. All without cords, file compression or fussy log-ins. Now isn't that a breath of fresh air?