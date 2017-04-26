With Continuing Expansion in Global Enterprise Demand for its Security Risk Management Services, Hillard Heintze Recruits Jay Grund as New Senior Director

As a Healthcare Risk Management Expert and a 25-Year Veteran of the U.S. Secret Service, Grund to Serve as a Senior Client Advisor on Major Enterprise Initiatives

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Hillard Heintze announced today that senior security expert Jay Grund has joined the firm's rapidly growing Security Risk Management practice. Grund is a senior client advisor and security risk management expert, bringing more than 27 years of experience in designing and delivering program excellence in disciplines including enterprise-wide security, corporate and criminal investigations, workplace violence prevention, electronic surveillance and countermeasures, and emergency preparedness.

"As this promising year unfolds, we continue to see significant growth in all of our practice areas. Our Security Risk Management practice, however, is by far the most sought-after service by our global clients," explains Arnette Heintze, the firm's Chief Executive Officer. "Our established clients are engaging us for larger, more complex assignments, and our high win rate continues, especially among global, Fortune-ranked enterprises and major U.S. federal agencies. Jay's exceptional track record and competence -- in both corporate and public sector markets -- have already proven tremendously valuable."

Before joining Hillard Heintze, Grund served as the Director of Security Operations for Tenet Healthcare. He has deep experience in healthcare risk management and security assessment, aimed at early recognition and mitigation of emerging risks and trends that could jeopardize the operations and integrity of healthcare assets, patients, visitors and staff.

Before transitioning to the private sector, Grund served 25 years with the U.S. Secret Service, Technical Security Division. In his last assignment, he was assigned to the White House, where he ensured and coordinated the division's broad role in specialized and sensitive mitigation technologies, including physical and technical security countermeasures; fire detection and annunciation; chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection; emergency planning; and incident response.

Previously, Grund managed the U.S. Secret Service Dallas Field Office's Technical Operational Squad and served for 12 years as the Branch Chief of the Texas region. Grund oversaw the design and maintenance of multiple layered security intrusion detection systems and security policy for the field bureaus and Former President George W. Bush's offices and residences within the region. He also performed technical surveillance countermeasure inspections in support of the President and Vice President of the United States and led development teams tasked with emerging evidence collection technologies. Grund is board-certified by ASIS International as a Certified Protection Professional (CPP) in Security Management, Investigations, Emergency Planning and Physical Security.

About Hillard Heintze

Hillard Heintze is one of the leading investigation and security risk management firms in the United States. The company helps protect people, performance, interests and reputations. The firm's investigative, security, threat management and law enforcement advisory services provide insight, deliver assurance, and instill confidence among clients worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, Hillard Heintze has operations throughout the United States, as well as operating capabilities across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Asia. For more information, visit www.hillardheintze.com.