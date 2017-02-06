With Platformance, Determine, Inc. Sets a New Industry Standard for Cloud Platforms in Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management

CARMEL, IN--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Determine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, redefines the entire concept of "cloud platform" with Platformance.

"Platformance isn't just about technology, but what success looks like," states Determine President and CEO Patrick Stakenas in a new blog. "It's what people and companies can achieve when they're empowered at all levels with the ability to solve challenging business problems more efficiently and more easily."

The Determine Cloud Platform was introduced less than a year ago, but already it's making an impact on the way their customers achieve business results. As the only modular-based solution structure, companies can start with just one or two best-of-breed solutions and still get all the benefits of the platform's core - including powerful business process management and a single source of data truth for managing complex and global and industry requirements.

"The concept of Platformance really came out of our customers' experiences," adds Mr. Stakenas. "We needed a word to describe the benefits and accelerated performance they were achieving uniquely from our cloud platform. It's more than just delivering cutting new edge technology -- it's about empowerment and delivering results for the individual and the business entity."

Unfortunately, the word "platform" is commonly interchanged with the word 'suite' across source-to-pay and contract management. This has resulted in confusion and misinformation in the marketplace.

"Platforms are everywhere these days, but platforms are not created equal," said Jeffrey Grosman, Determine Chief Operating Officer. "Educating businesses about the facts is a big part of what we do. We built our cloud platform to enable people, processes and data to work together in perfect harmony to achieve individual and enterprise success. Calling it Platformance was natural."

