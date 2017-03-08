Powered by Vicor® Corporation's award winning 48V Direct-to-PoL (Point-of-Load) solution

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Wiwynn, a leading cloud infrastructure provider of high-quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for data centers, today previewed its 48V server platform-M1 at the OCP Summit and will showcase it at booth #B3. This server platform is designed to address the growing need for 48V utilization within servers to reduce TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) and the increasing power demands from emerging CPUs. Wiwynn continues its leadership in cloud computing by revealing its first Open Compute Project platform with 48V power technology that is applicable to various class servers and CPUs.

Wiwynn's M1 is based on the next-generation Intel® Xeon® processor (codename Skylake) and will implement Vicor's ( NASDAQ : VICR) Factorized Power Architecture™ versus a conventional 12V multi-phase scheme. With Vicor's 48V Direct-to-PoL product families, system designers will be able to implement green distributed system solutions featuring high conversion efficiency, high power density and low distribution loss through centralized 48V bus bar. Additional performance benefits will also be found utilizing the Vicor solution, including reduction in the VR area footprint near the CPU, transient performance, and peak power delivery.

"The benefits of adopting 48V technology to data centers was presented at OCP Summit 2016," said Sunlai Chang, Vice President and CTO at Wiwynn. "Now, thanks to Vicor, we are implementing the state-of-the-art 48V technology in Wiwynn® server platform, M1, which will increase power efficiency and offer the best TCO to data centers."

"Vicor is honored to participate in the design of this innovative 48V based server," said Robert Gendron, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, Vicor. "Enabling Wiwynn's dedication to providing data centers with the best TCO by workload optimization and power efficiency with our 48V direct to CPU solution is highly gratifying."

