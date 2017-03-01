Wm. Paul Young's "Restoring the Shack" TV Series Set for Four Episode Debut March 5th on TBN

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - March 3rd will witness the premiere of the highly anticipated big-screen movie The Shack in theaters across the nation. Based on author Wm. Paul Young's 2007 New York Times best-selling novel of the same title, The Shack recounts the deeply moving story of grieving father Mackenzie "Mack" Phillips, whose crisis of faith leads him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness, where his encounter with an enigmatic trio of strangers transforms his life forever.

Two days later on Sunday March 5th, global faith-and-family television leader Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will debut Restoring the Shack, a powerful weekly series based on the book and movie. In an exclusive three-hour event beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Central, TBN will air the first four episodes of Restoring the Shack back-to-back, followed by a one-hour special with author and program host Wm. Paul Young.

"With over twenty million books in print, translated into fifty languages, and a big-screen movie premiering in theaters across America, The Shack is without a doubt one of the most incredible literary and cultural phenomenons of the past decade," said TBN Chairman Matt Crouch. "Now TBN is excited to partner with the author of this modern inspirational classic to take viewers on a weekly adventure deeper into the life-changing message of The Shack."

Filmed on location in Montana's stunningly beautiful "Big Sky" country, each week Restoring the Shack brings author Wm. Paul Young's personal perspective on life and the meaning behind The Shack, along with penetrating thoughts about faith, grief, wonder -- and the joy of relationship with the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

"In this series you're going to learn a lot about me, about Mackenzie, and The Shack, and I promise that I will be honest with you," said author and host Wm. Paul Young. "We all as human beings have lots of questions. What's our origin? What's our destiny? What matters? Questions about God, questions about faith. These are the questions we want to explore, and I would love for you to come with me."

Check out the video preview, and join TBN March 5th beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Central for four back-to-back episodes of Restoring the Shack, followed by a one-hour special with hosts Matt and Laurie Crouch, featuring New York Times bestselling author and Restoring the Shack host Wm. Paul Young.

And beginning March 12th, Restoring the Shack moves to its regular broadcast time every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. Eastern / 9:30 p.m. Central -- exclusively on TBN. Find out where TBN is airing near you with our Channel Finder, or watch TBN on our livestream HERE.

About the Trinity Broadcasting Network

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world's largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on 30 global networks. As the world's most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the Trinity Broadcasting Family of Networks, visit us at tbn.org. You can also follow TBN on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to be inspired in your faith and for updates on exciting TBN events.