Women in Comms Returns to Light Reading's Big Communications Event in May

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Women in Comms (WiC), Light Reading's initiative to provide information, networking, mentorship, access to jobs and support for women in the next-gen communications industry, is proud to announce its return to Austin, Texas, for a one-day conference on May 15.

For the second year in a row, WiC will host a one-day conference prior to Light Reading's Big Communications Event (www.bigcommunicationsevent.com). This year's event is bigger than ever with a networking luncheon and two power panels discussing everything from the future of technology and what it means for women to the service provider point of view, provided by top executives from the world's leading telecom service providers.

As always, the one-day conference is open to all, and men are encouraged to attend and lend their voices to this important conversation.

Featured WiC speakers include:

Dawn Callahan, Chief Marketing Officer, Boingo

Melissa Arnoldi, President, Technology Development, AT&T

Kate Kuehn, Head, Security Practice, BT Americas

Nelly Pitocco, Vice President, Enterprise, Sprint

Heidi Hemmer, Vice President, Technology Strategy & Planning, Verizon Communications

"We are excited to return to Austin to host our second-annual Women in Comms Luncheon at the Big Communications Event," said WiC Director Sarah Thomas. "At a time when the tech industry is under increased scrutiny for its mistreatment of women, WiC is so grateful for the support of so many progressive comms companies that are setting a great example for the rest of the industry."

WiC is supported by Founding Partner Intel and now includes more than 30 members, including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, Comcast, Ciena, Fujitsu, Parallel Wireless and many more.

The WiC Luncheon is free for all women and men in the telecommunications, STEM and IT fields to attend. For a full agenda of the conference and to register, visit this link.

To learn more about Light Reading's Big Communications Event, click here.

About Women in Comms

Women in Comms is a Light Reading initiative with support from the largest comms companies across the globe. The organization focuses on providing information, networking, mentorship, access to jobs and support for women in the next-gen communications industry with the ultimate goals of empowering women, championing change and redressing the industry's gender imbalance.